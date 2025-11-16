Today, we’re excited to announce that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is now available on DoorDash, bringing its iconic floral arrangements and gifts directly to customers through the DoorDash app. Just in time for the busy holiday shopping season, the new partnership expands DoorDash’s retail and gifting category, pairing convenient ordering and on-demand delivery with the reliability and quality of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s established florist network. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM is the largest floral retailer network available on DoorDash in the U.S.*

“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with DoorDash. By meeting customers on platforms they already use and love, we’re making it easier than ever to send something meaningful—whether it’s a planned celebration or a last-minute gesture, exactly when it matters most,” said Jon Feldman, President of BloomNet® at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM.

With the addition of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, consumers in select U.S. geographies can enjoy on-demand delivery of beautiful floral arrangements via DoorDash from nearly 700 participating local florists that are part of BloomNet®, the company’s business network that supports thousands of florists and merchants worldwide. The partnership is expected to expand more widely across North America by leveraging this network to offer delivery through DoorDash from more local florists across additional geographies. Shoppers on DoorDash can browse a curated selection of bouquets and gifts, choose on-demand or scheduled delivery, and track orders in real time, whether it’s a last-minute gift for someone special during the holidays or a self-care “just because” moment.

“We’re excited to bring 1-800-FLOWERS.COM to DoorDash, giving consumers an easy, reliable way to order something meaningful when it counts, from birthday bouquets and anniversary surprises to a special confection for a treat-yourself moment. By bringing the broad assortment from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and its network of local florists and merchants to DoorDash, we’re making thoughtful gifting simpler than ever,” said Mike Goldblatt, Vice President of Grocery and Retail Partnerships at DoorDash.

How to Order from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Open the DoorDash app, search “1-800-FLOWERS.COM,” select your bouquet or gift, pick on-demand or scheduled delivery, and track it in real time.

*As measured by store count on the DoorDash Marketplace in October 2025.