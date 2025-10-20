By Alexandra Farms

Alexandra Farms started as an experiment: to grow cut flowers that combined the practicality of standard varieties – a long vase life and the ability to withstand global transportation – with the romance of traditional garden roses. What began as an unconventional idea in 2005 has blossomed into a story of passion, perseverance, and beauty.

A Dream That Took Root

We found a two-hectare farm near Bogotá and turned it into a laboratory of sorts. A small team of 15 people built a modest wooden and plastic greenhouse, where we learned through trial and error how to create the ideal environment for the continuous flowering of garden roses.

Our inspiration came from David Austin’s pioneering work in breeding cut garden roses, characterized by their seemingly endless number of petals, wide-open blooms, and memorable fragrances. The license to grow David Austin’s varieties was initially granted to another farm in Colombia, but we were undeterred. Alexandra Farms President José R. Azout and his partners traveled across Europe to collaborate with leading breeders such as Rosen Tantau in Germany and Meilland in France. These partnerships helped shape our early collections, and some varieties from those early trials still grow at the farm today.

By 2006, we were testing mini calla lilies, hydrangeas, and 10 varieties of garden roses. Bogotá’s unique high-altitude climate presented challenges, but each misstep taught us more about the flowers we loved. We soon realized that garden roses were ideal for weddings and events; this discovery helped define our niche in the cut flower market. Our first export, in 2007, went to Delaware Valley in the U.S., a partnership that continues to this day.

Growth and Evolution

From those early days, the farm has grown in every way: more people, more land, and more garden roses. We expanded into Tocancipá, establishing our San Ignacio farm and administrative offices, and added El Jardín in nearby Gachancipá to increase production. These two farms became the heart of Alexandra Farms.

In 2012, we acquired the license to grow David Austin’s fresh-cut English garden rose varieties after another Colombian farm ceased production. By then, our expertise had deepened, and we began growing nearly their entire catalog. The creation of this partnership was a defining moment in our history.

Over the years, we’ve tested more than 3,000 varieties of garden roses, refining a commercial catalog of more than 65 exceptional varieties that we export worldwide. We also cultivate dahlias and filler flowers such as tweedia and hellebores, offering floral designers an even richer creative palette.

Despite the challenges of climate change, shifting wedding cultures, and global supply disruptions, we continue to adapt. Our commitment to sustainability extends throughout every stage of production: from responsible farming and resource conservation to fostering a joyful workplace where every team member feels valued.

With Deep Gratitude

Two decades of growth have been made possible only through the passion and collaboration of many people. To the breeders who trust us, our farm team whose curiosity and dedication drive excellence, our wholesale and retail partners who bring our flowers to the world, our industry partners who help educate and advocate, and the floral designers who recognize the magic of our garden roses: thank you. Your love for flowers and your belief in our mission have helped elevate Colombia’s floral legacy and bring beauty to the world.

Looking Ahead: The Next 20 Years

Alexandra Farms has always been a place of learning: for our team members, our partners, and our customers. Each garden rose is nurtured by hand and supported by technology that enhances efficiency. As agricultural innovations advance, we remain dedicated to discovering new sustainable practices that honor both people and the planet.

Markets will evolve, and so will we. The leading importers may change, and new trends will emerge, and with these changes come new opportunities. But our mission will remain steadfast: to help floral designers create extraordinary work and bring joy, beauty and romance to the world.

Garden roses are, and always will be, the heart of our business. As we look toward the next twenty years, we’ll continue to honor our traditions while embracing innovation – taking one more leap of faith, again and again.

About Alexandra Farms