Chicago, IL – August 26, 2025 – In celebration of its 115th anniversary, FTD is proud to announce the recipients of the prestigious FTD Member Awards, honoring florists who exemplify excellence, service, and innovation in the floral industry.

This year’s award recipients are:

FTD John A. Valentine Award – Erin Fletcher, Vine & Ivy Flowers, Suffield, CT

Recognizing outstanding achievement in the floral industry.

Honoring exceptional service to the floral industry, both inside and outside the shop.

Recognizing innovative marketing and business development strategies.

“FTD is honored to recognize these talented and dedicated florists who inspire our community through their leadership, creativity, and service,” said Wendy McGoff, Vice President of Florist Sales. “The FTD Member Awards are a reflection of the passion and innovation that continue to shape the floral industry.”

The FTD Member Awards were relaunched in 2025 as part of FTD’s milestone 115th anniversary. First introduced decades ago, the awards are a long-standing tradition of recognizing florists for their professional achievements and contributions to the floral community.

For more information about the FTD Member Awards, visit www.FTDi.com/memberawards.

About FTD

FTD has been connecting people through flowers since 1910. As one of the largest floral networks in the world, FTD supports thousands of florists with innovative technology, quality products, and trusted services. With a legacy built on excellence and tradition, FTD continues to help florists thrive and deliver meaningful moments across the globe.