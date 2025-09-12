Big bows, bold blooms and vintage vibes capture the spotlight.



By Kat Castagnoli, AIFD, CCF

In a season brimming with velvet ribbons, oversized ornaments and cozy color palettes, this year’s holiday decor trends are all about curated contrast. Think maximalism meets refinement, and nostalgia meets innovation. The aesthetic sweet spot lies at the intersection of tradition and bold, expressive design, according to Regina Gust, owner and founder of Regina Gust Designs in Houston, celebrated for its luxury holiday decor, large-scale installations and high-end floral styling.

“Christmas is my passion—it’s my heart and soul,” says Gust. “We grew up watching our mom make handmade ornaments every year. She was incredibly creative, so this kind of design always felt like home.”

Gust started her luxury interior design and decor business alongside her sister. She has since expanded her reach from residential styling to large-scale commercial commissions and weddings. Lately, she’s also returned to her floral roots, bringing new perspective to festive design with a deep love for both fresh and permanent botanicals.

Big Bows, Big Drama

Oversized velvet bows will be stealing the show this year. Gust has been using them for years, but says they’ve now gone mainstream. “Velvets, chenille and stiffer fabrics give you structure, especially on mantels, mirrors and staircases,” Gust explains. “Even one of my commercial clients requested them this year. They’re dramatic but soft, and if you balance your design right, they just work.”

According to Atlanta-based Accent Decor, bows are one of the biggest trends of the year—appearing not only in traditional fabric, but also in metal form. “We’re seeing bows as full-on focal points,” the company’s design team notes, “adorning everything from wreaths to containers, elevating everyday pieces into festive showstoppers.”

Silk Revival

In the age of sustainability, Gust is a fan of top-tier permanent botanicals that blend seamlessly into fresh arrangements. “I just did a bridal shower with deep red silk peonies—they looked and felt real,” she says. “If they’re high quality, silks can be stunning, especially for blush-tone palettes.

Add in ornaments or rich textures, and suddenly the whole arrangement feels elevated.” Gust is layering permanent florals into trees, garlands and wreaths to create softness and dimension. It’s part of a broader return to flower-forward patterns and maximalist styling.

The Accent Decor design team also calls attention to this shift in texture: “We’re seeing wild, organic florals coming back strong. Think asymmetrical shapes, dried elements, pinecones, branches and even upcycled vessels. It’s all about dimension, sustainability and a nod to nature.”

A Palette Twist

One of Gust’s favorite surprises this year? A red and powder blue holiday scheme inspired by a vintage-loving client. “I’d never mixed those colors before, but in her space, it just worked,” she says. “It had this whimsical, nostalgic quality—like something out of a storybook.”

The team at H.Bloom, a luxe floral e-retailer based in New York that offers custom holiday design services, echoes this trend toward refined nostalgia, forecasting a shift to understated, English-inspired holiday decor. According to Katharine Mannix, H. Bloom’s director of sales, “rich hues, natural greenery, berries and luxurious textures like satin and velvet all create a timeless, cozy feel that works beautifully across traditional or modern backdrops.”

Cozy Luxe Meets Vintage Charm

Designers and consumers alike are leaning into what Gust calls the “Ralph Lauren holiday vibe”—layered plaids, red velvets and equestrian elegance. “At the Four Seasons Hotel Houston, we used oversized teddy bears, sleighs, antlers, deep greens and reds. It felt warm and inviting, like a ski lodge by the fire,” she says. “You want guests to walk in and feel wrapped in holiday magic.”

This elevated-yet-accessible style aligns with Accent Decor’s “Holiday Luxe” theme, a rich design palette filled with jewel tones, classic gold and mixed metals. “It’s about luxury, but one that feels lived-in,” their team explains. “You’re building a layered story with textures, not just matching ornaments to a tree.”

Retro Reimagined and Wild Organic

Vintage is having a full-circle moment, and designers are leaning into it—with a twist. Brights are back in a big way. Think circus themes, fairies and whimsical handmade pieces in saturated pinks, purples, greens and golds.

“It’s that kitschy, old-school look that still feels Christmassy,” says Gust. “People want things that feel personal and emotional. It’s all about layered memories.”

Accent Decor refers to this trend as “Nostalgic and Retro Reimagined,” describing it as playful, joyful and full of sparkle. “We’re seeing bold monochromatic color schemes, brights that pop and vintage-inspired containers—everything designed to evoke childlike wonder.”

At the same time, earthy, grounded elements are balancing the glitz. Accent Decor’s “Nature-Wild Organic” trend focuses on sustainable design with natural materials, biodegradable products and asymmetrical boho florals. “It’s the soft edge to the sparkle,” they say.

Experiential Installs and Shareable Moments

According to Mannix, immersive, interactive installations are one of the most in-demand trends this year. Picture: swings wrapped in cedar, ski chalet photo ops and statement lobbies that double as Instagram moments.

“Large scale is in,” Gust confirms. “But it has to be sophisticated—classy, layered and lasting. It’s not about over-the-top anymore. It’s about intentional impact.” The Accent Decor team agrees: “More is more, but with purpose. Oversized ornaments, dramatic scale and luxe textures turn everyday spaces into experiences.”

What’s Next?

Gust says: “Tinsel. That long, shimmering, Norwegian-style tinsel—it’s the icing on the tree. Silver’s going to be huge too. Different shades—shiny, pewter, deep metallics. I think it’s the new holiday neutral.”