The American Floral Endowment (AFE) is thrilled to announce that their annual fundraiser, R.I.S.E. to Support 2025, has surpassed its goal, raising over $130,000 for the floral industry. This remarkable achievement highlights the unwavering commitment and unity of the floral industry in advancing growth through research, education, scholarships, and internships.

From May 15 to June 30, 2025, the fully virtual campaign engaged the floral community in support of the Endowment’s core programs. The theme of R.I.S.E. – Research, Internships, Scholarships, and Education – underscores AFE’s dedication to nurturing every facet of the floral sector. This year’s goal was set at $100,000, and thanks to the generosity of sponsors and contributors, we raised an impressive $136,000 from over 115 dedicated donors. You can see the full list of sponsors and donors here.



“Each year, I’m inspired by how our industry shows up and engages to support meaningful growth. The success of R.I.S.E. 2025 proves that when we unite behind a shared vision, we can create lasting change. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us nurture talent, support innovation, and build a stronger future for floriculture. Thank you for standing with us,” stated David Garcia, AFE Chairman, Pete Garcia Company/Garcia Group.

In addition to exceeding our target with campaign funding, the Endowment is excited to report special contributions totalling over $25,000 on top of the campaign total to several other vital industry programs and named funds, including but not limited to Sustainabloom, several scholarship funds, and the Frank Biddle Memorial Tribute.

Recognition for AFE’s Annual Campaign will continue throughout the year, including opportunities to honor donors and supporters with a special video at upcoming industry events, listings across communications, and highlights in the Endowment’s upcoming August Print Bulletin.

While the annual campaign has ended, support doesn’t stop here. You can still make a tax-deductible gift to the Endowment at any time here. Your contributions remain vital for addressing industry challenges and ensuring AFE’s programs continue to meet the evolving needs of our floral community.

We are deeply grateful to all our sponsors, donors, and supporters. Thank you for choosing to R.I.S.E. to Support and continue to foster a vibrant future for floral!