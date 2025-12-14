Florists’ Review presents—for the third time—its annual recognition of your best loved flower industry stars of the year.

Compiled by Molly Lucille

As 2025 ends, we reflect on the remarkable year we’ve shared in our industry. It’s been defined by immense creativity, inspiration and dedication. To honor our shining stars, we asked YOU, our beloved readers, to identify them for the following categories:

Favorite Installation Designer

Favorite Floral Instagram

Favorite New Flower Variety

Favorite Floral Couture Designer

Favorite New Floral Book

Favorite Florists’ Review Cover

Favorite Florists’ Review Tutorial

Your enthusiastic response to our annual call for Readers’ Choice Award nominations truly wowed us. At Florists’ Review, we are immensely proud of this supportive community—one that continually uplifts one another and celebrates shared triumphs and successes. As we look ahead to 2026, let’s carry this spirit forward, nurturing an industry that remains a joyful celebration of creativity and collaboration. Congratulations to all our deserving winners—let’s meet them!

First Place Favorite Installation Designer: Frida Kim, Frida Kim Flowers

Favorite Installation Designer

1st Place: Frida Kim, Frida Kim Flowers, London, @Fridakim_london

Shaped by her early years in the beautiful Korean countryside, London-based Frida Kim expertly blends Eastern and Western perspectives to craft sustainably focused, authentic and elegant floral installations. She expertly crafts sculptural and playful designs, with the ikebana principles of balance, harmony and the beauty of imperfection at the center of her work. In addition to designing lush installations, Kim also teaches workshops around the world, sharing her passion for finding your creative voice and the rich storytelling power of flowers.

2nd Place: LOAM Studio, Austin, Texas, @weareloam

3rd Place: Renko Floral, Los Angeles, @renkofloral

First Place Favorite Floral Instagram: The Flowerslinger

Favorite Floral Instagram

1st: The Flowerslinger, Fayetteville, Ark., @theflowerslinger

The Flowerslinger is an Arkansas-based award-winning floral design studio led by husband-and-wife team Brittany and Doug Murray. Their distinctive style blurs the line between floristry, fine art and storytelling, reflecting their background in the New York City art scene. The fast-paced world of high fashion, art direction, advertising and branding help form their craft—leading them to their award winning, sculptural designs and fan-favorite status across the industry.

2nd: Fleuropean, Dalhem, Belgium, @fleuropean

3rd: Glenn.arvor, Hanoi, Vietnam, @glenn.arvor

First Place Favorite New Flower Variety: ‘Levante Blue’ Anemone, Floraprima

Favorite New Flower Variety

1st: ‘Levante Blu’ Anemone

Floraprima

Cayambe, Ecuador

The new ‘Levante’ strain from Floraprima is a striking variety of Anemone coronaria. With its soft, multilayered petals in a distinctive purple hue, ‘Levante Blu’ brings elegance and charm to any arrangement—quickly becoming a favorite among our readers, as well as floral designers worldwide.

2nd: ‘Garden Romance’ Garden Rose

Alexandra Farms

Bogota, Colombia

3rd: ‘Baltazar Candle’ Chrysanthemum

Flores El Capiro

Medellin, Colombia

First Place Favorite Floral Couture Designer: Sue McLeary, Passionflower Sue

Favorite Floral Couture Designer

1st: Sue McLeary, Passionflower Sue, Ann Arbor, Mich., @passionflowersue

Sue McLeary is not only a renowned educator but also an award-winning floral designer and author, known for her unique, boundary-pushing floral art. She is the founder and creative director of the widely acclaimed Passionflower Sue, through which she offers online and in-person instruction for beginning and professional floral designers, as well as destination workshops around the world. Her floral couture creations are truly trendsetting, and her mechanical creations have inspired a new wave of floral couture design.

2nd: Julia Rose, Flowers by Julia Rose, Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, @flowersbyjuliarose

3rd: Brenda G. Wallace, Floral Atelier, Barcelona, Spain, @floralatelier.es

First Place Favorite New Floral Book: The Flower Farmers: Inspiration & Advice from Expert Growers

Favorite New Floral Book

1st: The Flower Farmers: Inspiration & Advice from Expert Growers, by Debra Prinzing and Robin Avni

Twenty–nine of today’s most inspiring flower farmers share stories, how-to-cultivate expertise and favorite new varieties in a gorgeously photographed guide. The Flower Farmers presents a curated group of favorite growers, from industry leaders to pioneering newcomers, sharing their specialty knowledge to help foster floral enthusiasts’ flower farming dreams.

2nd: Sweet Pea School: Growing & Arranging the Garden’s Most Romantic Blooms, by Marryn Mathis

3rd: Wild Weave, by Alice Fox

First Place Favorite Florists’ Review Cover: April 2025

Favorite Florists’ Review Cover

1st: Our April Issue

Floral design by Brenda G. Wallace of Floral Atelier, Barcelona, Spain

2nd: Our June Issue

Floral design by Joey-Lynn Curry of Remington’s Flowers & Co., East Troy, Wis.

3rd: Our October Issue

Floral design by Gabor Nagy of Gabor Nagy Floral Design, Budapest, Hungary

First Place Favorite Florists’ Review Tutorial: “Spectacular Spring Picnic” by Rosaprima

Favorite Florists’ Review Tutorial

1st: “Spectacular Spring Picnic,” presented by Rosaprima

FR April 2025

Ana Isabel Vivas of Aniska Creations, Miami

In a vibrant and joyful floral design inspired by the essence of spring, this color blocked arrangement features stunning Rosaprima roses, Ranunculus and Anemone. Founded by Venezuelan mother/daughter duo Ana Isabel and Anais Vivas, Aniska Creations is a Miami based floral design project, bringing their creativity, skill and heart to weddings, events and floral workshops. Over the years, they have trained more than 500 florists worldwide, inspiring a new generation with their artistry and experience.

2nd: “Romantic Wedding Centerpiece,” presented by Alexandra Farms

FR September 2025

Paulina Nieliwocki of Blue Jasmine Floral, Berkeley Heights, N.J.

3rd: “Deconstructed Floral Tattoo”

FR July 2025

Bethany “Bee” Steinhauser of Bees Hause, Las Vegas