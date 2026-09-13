The Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ASCFG) has released the Fall 2026 issue of The Cut Flower Quarterly, its flagship member publication, spotlighting hundreds of new cut flower varieties coming to market for 2027. The issue’s signature “New Varieties” feature, a section growers eagerly await each fall, showcases introductions from 18 breeders and suppliers, including American Takii, Ball Horticultural, Benary, Colorblends, Farmer Bailey, GeoSeed, GreenWorks, InFlora Cut Flowers, Jelitto Perennial Seeds, Johnny’s Selected Seeds, Kube-Pak, Leo Berbee Bulb Co., Onings America, PanAmerican Seed, Sakata Seed America, Spring Meadow Nursery, Syngenta Flowers, Walters Gardens, and Zabo Plant.

The new introductions span the full range of the cut flower palette: fringed and ruffled lisianthus in the Corelli, Croma, Rosita, and Voyage series; a wave of new ranunculus, including Butterfly, Brushmark, and Cloni Natura Moderna varieties bred for longer vase life and extended harvest windows; striking tulip introductions like the double-flowered ‘White Tiger’ and bicolor ‘Librije’; peony additions from Green Works’ Netherlands operation; new dahlias in InFlora’s Dezign series; and perennial standouts such as Jelitto’s Echinacea Mellow Limes and Mellow Scarlets mixes.

“This is the issue our members mark their calendars for,” said Steve Crone, the ASCFG Executive Director. “The New Varieties feature gives growers head starts on planning their 2027 season, with real detail on stem length, vase life, and production timing straight from the breeders who develop these flowers. It’s one of the many reasons members tell us the Quarterly is the only magazine they read cover to cover the moment it arrives.”

Beyond new varieties, the 100-page Fall issue includes a feature on agritourism and opening a flower farm to visitors, a grower profile, regional reports written by farmers for farmers, and candidate essays ahead of the ASCFG’s fall board elections, with online voting open October 1–31. The Cut Flower Quarterly is published four times a year and is included with ASCFG membership.

The Cut Flower Quarterly is the only periodical dedicated to informing growers about the production, postharvest care, and marketing of cut flowers, with regular coverage of integrated pest management, research updates, and business management alongside its celebrated Winter issue featuring ASCFG Trials results for seed and perennial plants.