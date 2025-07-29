This survey follows a recent Floral Marketing Fund study that reported nearly 60% of consumers are more likely to buy from environmentally friendly floral providers—and many are willing to pay more for sustainably grown and packaged blooms.



“Our study is another line of evidence that many floriculture businesses are practicing sustainability, and many more are ready to make changes that benefit the environment and their bottom line—they just need the right tools and support,” said Amanda Solliday, NCSU doctoral student and co-author of the report.



Of all the businesses surveyed with a current sustainability plan in place, those plans are new – implemented within the past five years. This suggests that the practice of sustainability planning is emerging in floriculture and well-suited for additional support provided by educational resources.



The research team concludes that future efforts should aim to ease the perceived financial risks businesses face when adopting sustainable practices, while also strengthening how these sustainability efforts are communicated to customers. Clear, consumer-focused messaging—once sustainability measures are in place—can enhance both credibility and business performance.



For additional next steps, the research team encourages future education efforts to focus on both the universal and specific needs of each segment based on the survey results. For instance, wholesalers and florists may benefit most from resources on electric and fuel-efficient vehicles, while growers are more likely to require information on peat-free substrate options. Interest in plastic alternatives and recycling spans all segments of the floriculture industry.



Floral professionals can explore emerging practices and connect with available sustainability resources through Sustainabloom.org.



For more information, contactinfo@sustainabloom.org.