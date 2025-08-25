Carpinteria-based Florabundance, a cornerstone of the Central Coast’s floral industry, is proud to be featured in the national television series World’s Greatest!… (Season 24, Episode 398). Produced by How 2 Media and broadcast on Bloomberg TV, the full-length episode celebrates Florabundance’s role in bringing the beauty of flowers from Carpinteria to floral professionals across the United States.



Spotlight on the Central Coast Filmed inside Florabundance’s Carpinteria headquarters, the episode offers a rare behind-the-scenes look at how flowers grown on the Central Coast and beyond are carefully processed, packed, and shipped overnight to customers nationwide. The feature highlights the dedication of Florabundance’s local team and the region’s unique position as one of the most vibrant flower-growing areas in the world.



Rooted in Community, Reaching Nationwide As a Certified American Grown wholesaler, Florabundance partners closely with California flower farmers – many based in Carpinteria and Santa Barbara County – to showcase the incredible quality of local blooms. While American-grown flowers make up most of their offerings, Florabundance also complements its selection with specialty imports, ensuring customers have access to unique varieties year-round.



A Local Business with Global Impact“ For more than 30 years, Florabundance has proudly called Carpinteria home,” said the Florabundance team. “This national recognition shines a spotlight not only on our company but also on the hardworking flower growers of the Central Coast. We’re honored to represent our community on a national stage and to share the beauty of flowers with people across the country.”Watch the Episode

The full feature is available now at https://florabundance.com/worlds-greatest-florabundance-full-episode/.

About Florabundance Founded in Carpinteria, Florabundance has grown into one of America’s leading wholesale flower distributors, known for its exceptional variety, freshness, and service. Serving professional florists, wedding and event designers, hotels, and resorts nationwide, the company remains deeply connected to its Central Coast roots.



About World’s Greatest! Produced by How 2 Media and aired on Bloomberg TV, World’s Greatest!… spotlights remarkable companies and organizations around the globe. Season 24, Episode 398 highlights Florabundance’s story, its Carpinteria home base, and its impact on the floral industry.