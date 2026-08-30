There is always more to discover in the world of garden roses. Alexandra Farms is proud to introduce our newly redesigned website, designed to make exploring our varieties, learning about their care, and finding the right resources easier and more inspiring than ever.

For more than 20 years, our garden roses have traveled from our farm high in the Colombian Andes to designers, wholesalers, retailers and flower lovers around the world. As our collections and community have grown, we wanted our digital home to grow with them.

The new website brings more of Alexandra Farms together in one place: our flowers, our story, our resources, information on our sustainability efforts, and the people who continue to inspire us.

Discover Flowers in a New Way

The heart of the new website is a completely redesigned variety catalog. Visitors can now explore the Alexandra Farms collections in one place and narrow their search according to the characteristics that matter most to them. Varieties can be explored by collection, product type, color, bloom form, bloom size, fragrance, exclusivity and awards – making it easier to discover familiar favorites or find something entirely new.

A Clearer Path From Our Farm to Your Hands

One of the most important additions to the website is a more detailed How to Buy experience. Because visitors to Alexandra Farms’ website have different needs, the new page offers guidance for florists and designers, event planners, retailers, wholesalers, importers, DIY couples, and individual flower lovers. Each path provides clearer information about how Alexandra Farms flowers move through the floral supply chain and how to request or source specific varieties. The goal is to help more people understand how to find the flowers they fall in love with.

More Knowledge, More Resources

Growing an extraordinary flower is only the beginning. Understanding how to care for it is part of experiencing it, and not knowing how to might change your experience entirely.

Our new website expands our educational resources by providing thorough care-and-handling information for different flower types. Visitors can access practical guidance for processing garden roses, dahlias and accent flowers, including information on preparation, hydration, temperature, and development.

The Guides & Downloads section also brings educational materials and useful resources into one centralized destination, making information easier to find, save, and share. Rose Knowledge to the Test

For those who know their garden roses, or think they do, the new website also introduces the Garden Rose Variety Quiz. The interactive experience challenges visitors to identify garden rose varieties from photographs taken at the farm. With ten flowers, four possible answers for each, and a leaderboard for top scores, it offers a playful new way to look more closely at color, petal count, bloom shape, and the subtle details that make every variety distinctive.

The new Alexandra Farms homepage also creates stronger connections between our flowers and the stories behind them. Visitors can move more naturally between our latest news, featured varieties, designer perspectives, educational resources, and the story of our farm. The redesigned homepage brings together current news, testimonials from floral designers, featured varieties, key facts about the farm, and our journey from Colombia to the world.

Designed not only to show flowers, but to invite curiosity. To discover a variety you have never used before. To learn something new about a flower you already love. To better understand the people and processes behind every stem. And, perhaps, to find a little inspiration along the way.

Welcome to Our New Digital Home

Our flowers are grown and cared for by hand, one stem at a time, by a team that cares deeply about every bloom that leaves our farm. Our new website was created with that same spirit of care and curiosity: as a place to explore, learn, discover, and connect with the world of Alexandra Farms. We invite you to explore our collections, test your garden rose knowledge, discover new resources, read stories from the farm, and find your next favorite flower.

Welcome to the new Alexandra Farms website. From our farm to your hands.