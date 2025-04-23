Roses in soft, romantic hues complement a beautiful antique silk ribbon.

Presented by Alexandra Farms

Floral design and text by Belinda Bennett, The Rose Thief Floral Studio, Hatfield, Mass.

Photographer/Videographer: Rebecca Castonguay, Rebecca Castonguay Photography, West Springfield, Mass.

Model: Emily Constance. Hair and Makeup: Melissa Aspasia. Jewelry: Marian May Atelier

I’m a lover of antique and vintage things. I’m always on the hunt for old wedding photos and textiles for inspiration and to bring a unique style to my wedding work. Some clients may have a family heirloom from which you can take inspiration.

Here, I’ve drawn inspiration from antique silk ribbon from the 1920s that coordinates with the gorgeous garden roses in soft caramels, creams and blushes from Alexandra Farms. I also incorporated structural flowers and cascading blooms to add lines of design and movement to the bouquet.

STEP BY STEP

Step 1

Form a sphere of chicken wire to use as a structural base for the bouquet (not shown). Then arrange the flower stems through the structure.

Step 2

Thread individual hyacinth florets onto lengths of 18-gauge wire, and place the “garlands” into the bouquet wherever and in whatever manner you prefer. You can add other elements to the “garlands,” such as tiny bows, pearls or gems, or any other element you like.

Step 3

String individual hyacinth florets and spray rose buds and blooms onto various lengths of monofilament threaded through a needle. Tape a length of wire onto one end of each strand with stem wrap, and insert the wired ends of the strands into the bouquet.

Step 4

Incorporate a variety of ribbons into the bouquet that complement the flowers and the style of the bouquet.

Materials

BOTANICALS

Roses from Alexandra Farms

• Rosa spp. ‘Eugenie’(Ausimage), (blush peach/apricot David Austin Wedding garden rose)

• Rosa spp. ‘Caramel Antike’ (creamy caramel/sand Deluxe Cabbage garden rose)

• Rosa spp. ‘Loli Spr’ (sandy pink-light lavender Wabara spray garden rose)

Other Botanicals

• Hyacinthus orientalis (hyacinth, Dutch hyacinth)

• Ranunculus asiaticus ‘Cloni Success Hanoi’ (Persian buttercup)

• Campanula medium (Canterbury bells)

HARD GOODS

• OASIS™ Florist Netting

• OASIS™ Florist Wire (18 gauge)

• Stem wrap

• Monofilament/Fishing line

• Wide antique ribbon and assorted narrower ribbons