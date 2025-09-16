September 10, 2025

Supporting education that inspires, informs and prepares the floral industry for a bright future is one of the American Floral Endowment’s core funding programs. This year, 17 organizations were awarded educational grants totaling $60,700.



The majority of AFE-funded projects are wide-reaching and focus on attracting young people to the industry or are educational endeavors to identify and solve industry needs and challenges. This year’s funding will support a diverse range of programs, from hands-on workshops and courses, to national conferences and online training that connect people and ideas.



“Educational opportunities are a cornerstone of industry growth,” said AFE Education Committee Chair, Adam Van Winkle of Stadium Flowers. “With the continued support of our donors, these grants open doors for students, professionals and organizations to learn, adapt and thrive.”



2025-26 Educational Grants Awarded to:

America in Bloom – America in Bloom Educational Symposium

American Institute of Floral Designers – Bringing FFA to AIFD 2026 Symposium in Orlando, Florida

American Society for Horticultural Science – ASHS 2026 Annual Conference

Colorado State University – Nature Fit

Great Lakes Floral Association – 2026 Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo

Iowa State University – Midwest Greenhouse Short Course

Joliet Junior College – Experiential Learning at Great Lakes Floral & Event Expo

Kansas State University Horticulture and Natural Resources Department – Continuing the Project of Making Floral Design Instruction Accessible to All FFA Programs and Students

The Ohio State University – E-Gro Alerts and Blogs

The Ohio State University – Ohio Floriculture and Nursery Education Conference

Penn State University – 2026 National Floriculture Forum Conference

Seed Your Future – Careers in Bloom

Society of American Florists – Next Gen LIVE!

South Dakota Floral Association – South Dakota Floral Association Annual Convention

University of Florida – Greenhouse Training Online

University of Georgia – Thrips Talk

Wisconsin & Upper Michigan Florists Association – 2026 WUMFA Annual Convention

These grants empower industry organizations to share knowledge, spark innovation and nurture talent at every stage of a floral career. By encouraging lifelong learning and collaboration, these programs help create a stronger, more resilient industry. AFE congratulates all of this year’s recipients and celebrates the impact their work will have in classrooms, greenhouses and event spaces across the country.



Applications for educational grants are due June 1 each year. Learn more and apply here.