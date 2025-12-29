The American Floral Endowment has released the 2024-2025 Annual Report, capturing a year of momentum, innovation, and industry-driven impact. The report illustrates how collective investment from across the floral community is fueling research, education, and leadership development that will shape the future of floriculture.

Spanning July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, the report details more than $600,000 awarded to 20 research projects, expanded sustainability education through Sustainabloom, and continued support for students and emerging leaders through scholarships, internships, and the Young Professionals Council. In total, AFE distributed more than $1.5 million in research, scholarship, and grant funding: strategically strengthening every segment of the floral industry.

The report also highlights the establishment of new and repurposed funds, including the Demaree Family Floriculture Advancement Fund, growth to 70 named funds, and the ongoing impact of industry-backed initiatives that address real-world challenges.

In his letter to the industry opening the report, AFE Chairman David Garcia reflects on a year marked by economic uncertainty and reduced external funding, while emphasizing the resilience of the floral community and the Endowment’s role as a steady, trusted partner. He highlights AFE’s continued evolution, recent program expansions, and the importance of collective industry support as the organization looks ahead to its 65th anniversary in 2026.

The full 2024-2025 Annual Report is now available on the AFE website.

The Annual Reports are designed to provide transparency and insight into how contributions are stewarded and transformed into measurable outcomes that strengthen the floral industry today while preparing for the future.

As the industry reflects on the year and looks ahead, AFE invites individuals and organizations to consider supporting these vital programs. There’s a growing demand for research and educational funding, and contributions help ensure that we are able to keep up with current needs. Investing in research advancements and education is critical to our industry’s growth and future. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, all contributions to AFE are tax-deductible. Learn more and make a donation here.