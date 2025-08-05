If there’s one thing the last few years have taught us in the floral industry, it’s this: agility isn’t optional. From navigating the pandemic to weathering global shipping chaos and now facing the ripple effect of government instability and tariff uncertainty, we’re operating in an environment where change is constant – and often costly.

As conversations about new or shifting tariffs resurface, and as global and domestic political tensions shake consumer confidence, floral businesses – wholesalers, suppliers, and retailers alike – are once again asking the tough questions: How do we protect our margins? How do we maintain consumer demand? How do we stay grounded when everything feels uncertain?

Let’s unpack that . . .

The Tariff Tightrope

Tariffs have always had a domino effect, and our industry is no exception. Many of the products used in floral (flowers, foam, containers, accessories, even some hardgoods), are manufactured or sourced from countries like China or Southeast Asia. Tariffs on those imports mean immediate price increases, which get passed up and down the supply chain.

And it’s not just the product cost. When tariffs rise, they spark a chain reaction – higher shipping insurance, longer customs clearance times, and more conservative ordering from customers who are wary of price hikes.

We’re now seeing an interesting shift. Companies that were once content to ride out temporary tariff increases are starting to rethink sourcing strategies entirely. They’re looking closer to home or hedging bets across multiple countries. While that sounds strategic (and often is), it comes at a cost – rebuilding supplier relationships, investing in new certifications, and absorbing short-term inefficiencies during transition.

In short, tariffs aren’t just a financial hit. They’re a disruption to operational flow.

Consumer Confidence: The Invisible Anchor

At the same time, we’re seeing consumer sentiment wobble under the weight of political noise, global pressures, and inflation fatigue. In uncertain times, consumers instinctively pull back on discretionary spending. And for many, flowers still fall into that “nice to have” category rather than essential spending.

But here’s where the story shifts . . .

Recent campaigns like That Flower Feeling, for example, have helped reposition floral as more than just a gift – it’s self-care, an emotional boost, and a small indulgence that feels meaningful. If we keep pushing that message together, and back it with consistent availability and price stability, we can still win even in uncertain waters.

The truth is that consumer confidence isn’t just about Wall Street or Washington. It’s about trust. If customers trust the value of what we all provide, they’ll keep coming back!

Offsetting Costs Without Sacrificing Loyalty

So how do we balance it all? Rising costs, jittery consumers, and the need to stay competitive?

Here are three practical ways I’ve seen companies successfully offset costs, without compromising customer loyalty throughout the supply chain.

Instead of slashing prices across the board, lean into smart promotions with clear value. Limited-time bundles, early buy incentives, or “back in stock” deals with a sense of urgency that can drive volume without eroding pricing integrity. It’s not about being the cheapest, it’s about being the most compelling. This is the time to tighten operational efficiency. Can you consolidate shipments? Can you bundle orders to reduce freight costs? Can you use digital tools to forecast more accurately? Operations may not be flashy, but they can unlock real dollars for your business. Transparency goes a long way. If prices are going up due to material costs, tariffs, or freight, explain that. Provide value beyond the product – offer merchandising tips, trend reports, or how-to content that keeps you relevant and helpful, not just transactional.

The Silver Lining

We’re not strangers to challenges in this beautiful industry. We’ve weathered strikes, storms, slowdowns, and shutdowns. And yet, we continue to bloom – because at our core, this business is about relationships, resilience, and reinvention.

Tariffs may spike, confidence may dip, and costs may climb – but we adapt! We find new paths forward. And we support each other, just like the tight-knit floral community we’ve always been.

If you take one thing from this, let it be this: you don’t need to absorb the full brunt of change alone. Share strategies, ask questions, and stay connected through WFFSA and the broader network. These aren’t just headwinds, they’re opportunities to evolve!

Karen Oie

Director of Sales, North America

Smithers Oasis Immediate Past President

WFFSA