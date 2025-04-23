Alexandra Farms proudly introduces Enid and Phoebe—two stunning new David Austin Wedding Roses.

Source Alexandra Farms

Two New English Garden Roses Introduced to Alexandra Farms’ David Austin Wedding Roses Collection

Alexandra Farms is thrilled to introduce two new-to-the-market varieties for 2025: Enid and Phoebe . Twelve years in the making, these English garden rose varieties are unique and stunning additions to our David Austin Wedding Roses collection.

Enid™ (AUSCP18729) A mesmerizing, attractive rose that exudes confidence and strength, Enid is a true cream color with accents of pistachio green on her outer petals and a green stamen at her center. With a deep cup shape and ruffled petals, Enid is unusual and daring! Her fragrance is a delicate rose perfume, laced with a subtle hint of myrrh.

Phoebe™ (AUSCP17960) Phoebe is a vision of quiet beauty. As she blossoms, she confidently reveals a radiant rosette of richly colored flamingo-pink petals. A warm coral hue glows at her center before the color gently transitions from apricot orange to a soft, natural pink. Petite but strong, Phoebe delivers a captivating performance. Her light fragrance is fruity and floral, infused with soft violet notes and a touch of red apple.

We continually search for and test garden roses to find those worthy of a welcome into our family of unique varieties. In addition to special colors, shapes, and fragrances, roses must have a vase life of at least 10 days after being nurtured, harvested, carefully packaged, and shipped under the expert care of our team in Bogotá, Colombia.