Alexandria, VA – As the year wraps up, join the American Floral Endowment (AFE) in celebrating the many accomplishments across the industry. Thanks to generous donors, AFE has continued making meaningful strides to fund programs that strengthen the floral community.

2025 Highlights:



Research Programs

Over $750,000 awarded to support 20 research projects focusing on pest management, disease control, post-production, technology, and more

Scholarship & Internship Programs

40 Students awarded scholarships and internships ($139,500+) to help build the next generation of floriculture and horticulture professionals

Grant Programs

24 Organizations awarded educational grants totaling over $100,000, supporting education, new programs, floral design, and young professionals development

5 Travel grants awarded to retail florists continuing their education

Additional Highlights

The Sustainabloom program continues to grow through 20+ SustainaGuides , industry spotlights, news, and resources on sustainability within the floral industry

Over 20 free educational and training webinars through Grow Pro, Floral Marketing Fund, Young Professionals Council, Sustainabloom, and Thrips & Botrytis, presented by expert speakers

Over 100 members in our Young Professionals Council, which fosters networking and professional growth for emerging leaders

While there’s much to celebrate, these accomplishments also highlight the growing demand for AFE’s vital support. Each year, many deserving students, the future leaders of the floral industry, go without the financial assistance they need. Meanwhile, important research and educational programs aimed at solving industry challenges remain underfunded.

This year alone, more than 120 students applied for scholarships or internships but were unable to receive support. Rising research costs also left 14 projects unfunded. Looking ahead, 38 new research proposals have already been submitted for 2026–2027 funding, focusing on priorities like pest and disease management, production, and new technologies.

With uncertainty around government and alternative funding, the commitment to sustaining these programs is stronger than ever—but AFE can’t do it without you. AFE extends its sincere thanks to the 2025 donors. The full list can be viewed here. Don’t see your name on the list? There’s still time to give! With continued support, AFE can broaden its impact and ensure no potential goes untapped.

During this holiday season, please consider including AFE in your year-end giving. And now, contributions can go even further! A generous donor has pledged $25,000 in matching funds, meaning every dollar donated will be matched two-to-one—tripling your impact. To take full advantage of this special opportunity, donations must be made by December 31st.