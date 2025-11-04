Alexandria, VA – The American Floral Endowment (AFE) has released a new video that highlights the organization’s long-standing commitment to strengthening and advancing the floral industry. With engaging visuals, the educational video illustrates how the floral community can come together to sustain growth through AFE’s programs, which have fueled progress for more than six decades.

“This new video is more than just an explanation of AFE and what we do,” said David Garcia, President of Pete Garcia Company/Garcia Group and AFE Chairman. “It’s an invitation to get involved and help us continue building a stronger, more innovative industry for generations to come. The Endowment exists because of the generosity and forward thinking of our industry.”

The video offers a clear look at how the Endowment works in practice. Each contribution to AFE is carefully invested, not spent, to create long-term, sustainable funding that benefits the industry year after year. Those investments have a ripple effect, with the earnings funding programs that improve flower and plant quality, expanded educational opportunities, and the development of future leaders in the field.

As the giving season approaches, AFE hopes the video will inspire industry members to reflect on the collective impact of their generosity. Each contribution helps close the gap for unfunded projects and programs, new research, and allows more of the next generation to receive the support they need to kickstart their careers.