Now more than a movement, consumption of cut flowers and foliages produced in the U.S. is a way of life for many florists and consumers alike.

By Kelly Shore

Petals by the Shore and The Floral Source

Olney, Md.

Images taken by Beth Caldwell Photography at a "Field to Vase Dinner" sponsored by Certified American Grown.

July, the month that is the celebration of America and all things homemade and homegrown, also provides our flower community with an opportunity to focus on American-grown flowers and foliage. July is “American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month,” recognized by the U.S. Congress with a special resolution celebrating the industry for the economic and cultural impact that America’s cut flower and foliage farmers provide. And it falls right at the height of flower season.

For one month, in all 50 states—from Alaska to Florida, Maine to California—the entire country is in bloom. With nearly 7,000 cut flower and foliage farms across the United States, there are farms in every state, contributing to American communities, families and cultures.

As the past few years has evidenced, we have seen a resurgence of interest in the source of food and fiber, production, buying “local,” and supporting community producers and economies. So, too, is the case with domestically produced flowers and foliages. From farmers markets to flower farms, the interest in sense of place and buying local or American is on the upward trend. Consumers are interested in knowing about and even seeing the sources of the products they purchase.

In July 2014, the California Cut Flower Commission created Certified American Grown to promote the movement beyond local flower farmers, to direct consumers to regionally and U.S.-grown flowers when local farms don’t have botanicals to sell. Prior to the early 1990s—and even earlier—the types of botanicals available to flower shops and consumers were not as vast as they are now, but what was available was largely grown in the U.S. Estimates are that, prior to the rise of commercial flower growing in Central America and South America, around 80 percent of all cut flowers and foliages available for sale in the U.S. were grown in the U.S., with only about 20 percent being imported from other countries. Today, those numbers are reversed, and only 20 percent of the flowers and foliages bought and sold in the U.S. is produced domestically, with growers in California supplying 75 percent of those. Certified American Grown has created visibility for America’s cut flower and foliage industry and made consumers aware of the “locally grown” options available when purchasing cut flowers.

The “locally grown” movement has spread beyond supermarkets and into regional flower wholesalers and among the retail and event floral design community. Many designers have sought to buy locally and domestically, recognizing the value in having the freshest seasonal blooms and greenery and knowing who has grown their botanicals. It’s given them a greater sense of purpose in supporting their communities and national economy while enabling them to share with their customers stories about where their products come from. It’s created a conversation outside the industry and brought it into consumers’ homes. The overall arch of why local and American-grown flowers matter is choice—choice in knowing where our flowers come from and having the ability to choose where our money and resources go, whether domestically or internationally.

by Beth Caldwell Photography

To aid in creating more accessibility to homegrown blooms, many collectives or cooperatives of flower farmers have been created in communities across the country. Many flower and foliage farmers have responded to requests from their local design communities asking for more variety and volume to supplement what they source from their wholesalers.

Stephen Workman, founder of Picklinq Collective in Midvale, Utah, states, “The cornerstones of our collective are quantity, quality and convenience. As a collective, we seek to set a new standard that flower professionals can rely on while improving the quality of life for each farmer by sharing the workload of growing, harvesting and delivering, operating more as one big commercial farm. We are creating reliability for the quantities our florists need, with each farm being able to specialize in only a few crops.”

Jessica Todd, owner of Cut Flowers by Clear Ridge in Union Bridge, Md., and member of the Monocacy Valley Flower Co-op (MVFC), reiterates the importance of farmers working together. “Collectives allow both the farmers and the florists to work together more cohesively,” she shares. “We created MVFC not only to simplify logistics for the farmers and florists but also to create a collaborative community. Working together has allowed us to grow our network of florist customers as well as our production.”

When designers cannot find seasonal blooms locally, they often have struggled to find American-grown blooms from their wholesalers. The options to have access to domestic cut flowers and foliage has improved since 2014, with national wholesalers such as DVFlora, based in Sewell, N.J., and Florabundance, in Carpinteria, Calif.—both of which are Certified American Grown wholesalers—offering their customers options to source farm-fresh flowers year-round from California, Oregon, Washington, Alaska, Florida, Virginia and elsewhere. The Floral Source, based in Olney, Md., has also created the option for retail florists and event designers to source flowers from flower farms across the country 12 months a year. Each year, more designers are choosing this option, even though the products command higher prices than imported flowers and foliages. Many of them have moved away from promising specific blooms to consumers and toward selling by color and seasonality, in order to be able to work with local and other American flower farmers.

Dana McDowell, owner of Clementine in Cape Girardeau, Mo., says, “While I grow my own cut flowers and purchase flowers from other small farms nearby, sourcing American-grown product allows me to book larger events for clients who appreciate our seasonal approach to floral design.”

The best option for floral designers wanting to source more American-grown flowers is to ask their wholesalers for more domestic options. The more that wholesalers hear there is a need, the more they are willing to source for their customer base.

Another way for designers to connect with local and American-grown flower farms is to first find out who the flower farmers are in their local communities and then sign up for those farmers’ availability lists so that they can learn about regional seasonality. Designers should also request to visit flower farms in their areas, to see firsthand what the farmers are growing and when. Many farmers are willing to open their doors to designers but often not during peak harvest times. Designers need to be respectful of those times and connect during the non-peak seasons.

One spectacular opportunity for florists to connect with flower farmers is Certified American Grown’s “Field to Vase Dinner Tour.” For the remainder of 2023, there are two more Field to Vase Dinners scheduled: July 23, at Scenic Place Peonies in Homer, Alaska, and Aug. 12, at Harmony Harvest Farm in Weyers Cave, Va. Visit americangrownflowers.org/field-to-vase to get more information and register to attend.

Many U.S. flower farms also host on-the-farm hands-on workshops throughout the year, which are great opportunities for florists to get out to the farms and work with the products grown there. Additionally, The Floral Source hosts multiple farm tours and retreats throughout each year (thefloralsource.com/upcoming-events). Other organizations that offer opportunities to connect with the growing community are Slow Flowers (slowflowers.com/event) and the Association of Specialty Cut Flower Growers (ascfg.org/events).

There is a synergy that happens when florists and farmers align and walk the fields together. They learn from each other about seasonality, how products grow and how designers want to use their products. Farm visits forge dialogue and community. Connecting flower farmers with florists to celebrate the abundance of American-grown flowers is a natural fit during July—the month of extolling the virtues of everything American. July, however, is just one month, and there are 11 other months during which we can celebrate locally and American-grown cut flowers and foliage.