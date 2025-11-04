ATLANTA, GA – ANDMORE is proud to announce the launch of its new podcast, The Market Makers, a weekly series spotlighting the authentic journeys of creative and business leaders shaping the future of design, furniture, lifestyle and home. Hosted by ANDMORE’s CEO, Jon Pertchik, the podcast debuts today with the release of its first episode featuring design icon Thom Filicia.

Each episode of The Market Makers delves into the compelling stories behind influential individuals and visionary brands, uncovering how industry leaders transformed bold ideas into meaningful impact, navigated challenges with strategic thinking and turned moments of inspiration into enduring success. Featuring a dynamic mix of designers, retailers, CEOs and manufacturers, the show delivers both inspiration and practical insights for professionals across the lifestyle, home, gift and furnishings industries.

In addition to weekly episodes, the podcast features a special Scale Up Series, where Jon Pertchik sits down with fellow CEOs to discuss leadership, growth and strategy at scale.

“The Market Makers is more than a podcast—it’s a platform for connection, inspiration, and transformation. We’re celebrating the people who shape our industry and sharing the lessons that help others grow within it,” said Jon Pertchik, CEO of ANDMORE. “It’s about building community through conversation.”

The podcast will release new episodes every Thursday, with upcoming guests including Anita Yokota, Sabrina Soto, Bob Maricich and Josh & Brent of Beekman 1802 to name a few. Episodes are available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, amazon music, pocket casts and andmore.com/podcast.

Whether you’re an exhibitor, buyer or industry enthusiast, The Market Makers is your front-row seat to the stories that define the market—and the makers behind them.

About ANDMORE®: ANDMORE, a Blackstone portfolio company, empowers wholesale buyers and sellers to connect, grow and prosper through premier physical markets and design centers. The company operates over 20 million square feet of premium tradeshow and showroom space, hosting live events in Atlanta, High Point, N.C., Las Vegas and New York City. Serving industries such as home décor, gift, furniture and apparel, ANDMORE supports the global B2B community through its unmatched marketplace experiences. ANDMORE.com.