These floral design retreats promise to elevate your craft and fuel your passion for floral design.

Transform Your Creativity: Announcing Fitz Inspired Floral Design Retreats

Fitz Inspired is thrilled to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Floral Design Retreats, where creativity blooms and inspiration flourishes.

Set in breathtaking locations that fuse natural beauty with artistic inspiration, these retreats offer an unparalleled opportunity to escape, recharge, and refine your floral artistry. Whether you are a seasoned designer or an aspiring creative, Fitz Inspired Floral Design Retreats are tailored to spark innovation and deepen your connection with the art of flowers.

Each retreat is meticulously curated to provide a balance of hands-on workshops, guided explorations, and moments of reflection. Participants will have the opportunity to learn cutting-edge techniques, master trending floral styles, and draw inspiration from nature and the surrounding environment.

Whether you’re a seasoned florist or just starting your journey, these retreats offer the perfect blend of education, inspiration, and community. Transform your skills, build lasting connections, and bring your floral dreams to life.

Don’t Miss the Upcoming Retreat In Tampa Bay

Fitz Inspired Floral Design Retreat– Seminole, Florida — March 17-20, 2025



Set amidst the breathtaking beauty of the two-acre Royal Pine Estate, this one-of-a-kind event promises an immersive floral design experience like no other. Perfect for floral designers looking to elevate their craft, expand their portfolio, and network with industry leaders, this event is a must-attend for 2025.

Reserve Your Spot Today!

A Star-Studded Lineup of Floral Design Experts

Guest designer Kris Kratt, AIFD, PFCI, will lead the charge with a captivating presentation on European Garden Design, followed by hands-on classes. Joining Kris is the acclaimed Fitz Design team, including Sue Weisser, Sarah LoBue AIFD, ICPF, CFD, and Sarah Ekberg AIFD, PFCI, FDI. Together, these designers will inspire attendees to create three distinct wedding looks, complete with large-scale installations, water features, and innovative techniques.

Learn, Create, and Showcase Your Talent

Attendees will collaborate with the design team and fellow participants for two full days of intense creation using premium flowers and hard goods. These efforts will culminate into multiple stunning wedding looks. The event also includes a day dedicated to professional photography to capture the results.

Highlights include:

Hands-On Classes: Learn cutting-edge techniques to design a bridal bouquet for your professional portfolio.

Learn cutting-edge techniques to design a bridal bouquet for your professional portfolio. Portfolio Development: A professional photographer will capture headshots, behind-the-scenes moments, and styled wedding shoots. Each styled look will feature a bride and groom showcasing attendees’ bridal bouquets, ensuring participants leave with portfolio-ready content to market their services.

A professional photographer will capture headshots, behind-the-scenes moments, and styled wedding shoots. Each styled look will feature a bride and groom showcasing attendees’ bridal bouquets, ensuring participants leave with portfolio-ready content to market their services. One-on-One Mentorship: Engage directly with designers to discuss floral techniques, business strategies, and social media tips.

Engage directly with designers to discuss floral techniques, business strategies, and social media tips. Networking Opportunities: Build connections with fellow floral designers and industry professionals.

Build connections with fellow floral designers and industry professionals. Wonderful Dining: Enjoy lunch prepared by a professional chef each day.



This exclusive event is designed to elevate your floral design skills and professional presence. Don’t miss this chance to learn from the best, create stunning designs, and grow your business.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://fitzinspired.com/