By Molly Lucille

In the thick of wedding season, it can happen fast. We can lose ourselves during this hectic time and feel like each wedding begins to blur together. We can fall into the trap of losing touch with the importance of the wedding ceremony. The ceremony is what our clients look forward to most of all. It’s the moment they declare their love, devotion and promise—a moment they’ve dreamed of and planned for extensively. Photographs that capture the ceremony will become the treasured images our clients revisit for years to come. And we get to be right there, accentuating and crafting the beautiful setting to accompany their “I Dos.” What are your clients seeing, the moment they stand at the start of the aisle? What flowers will surround their first kiss, their first time hearing their names announced as a married couple?

Seventh Stem- Ashley Cook Photography Seventh Stem- Sean Thomas Photography

It’s time for all of us to place ourselves in our client’s shoes and take a walk down the aisle. Because the ceremony is one of the most important designs of the entire wedding, it deserves our best effort. To explore the evolving trends at the altar and down the aisle, we’ve asked some of the industry’s top wedding designers for their input. Read on to learn more about a few new key trends in ceremony flowers.

Tularosa- JennyQuicksall Photography

Blending with the Surroundings

As sustainability and environmentally friendly practices continue to be a focus for consumers heading into 2025, a sustainable, locally sourced, nature-inspired look is increasingly popular in retail and events. While an “overgrown” smilax draped look has been a popular wedding installation for nearly the last decade, this nature-inspired aesthetic is getting a makeover. Rather than depending on vines alone to achieve this look, couples are opting for a more integrated, naturescape vibe. This often takes the shape of a grassy, meadow-inspired look, as seen in our last issue’s 2025 Trend Report, Meadow Modernism.

Figment Floral -Jennawren Photo

“Movement, shape and natural elements like grasses have been a popular choice,” says Frannie Priley of Figment Floral Design in Denver. “Unusual shapes like winding aisles, asymmetrical meadows and varying heights have been coming up more often. Nothing super ‘polished’—more organic like clustered groupings of flowers [that] naturally create a more garden feel,” she adds. These naturally inspired creations are often designed to reflect the environment where the ceremony takes place; after all, the couple selected the location with care. The atmosphere, features and natural elements of the ceremony space should be taken into consideration when crafting your floral plan, especially when designing a meadow-style installation. “Getting married in Colorado often means you’re framed by incredible mountain views,” says Priley. Describing her approach to responding to the scenery, she explains: “We don’t want to obstruct those views, compete or over complicate it. Creating a design that complements the space while highlighting the couple is something we always consider.”

Figment Floral- Jennawren Photo -Figment Floral-Foolishly Rushing Photography

Quite often, this look integrates the aisle into the altar, with a meandering meadow that follows the full journey of the ceremony. Foraging (with permission!) is an excellent way to keep the full installation cohesive, while also incorporating the surrounding environment into installations. Branches, brambles or grasses from the surrounding area are a great place to start, paired with locally sourced flowers and feature blooms, such as Cosmos, Allium, explosion grass and garden roses. Alternatively, this “meadow” vibe can be achieved by simply using carefully curated textural filler elements, such as long winding aisles of Gypsophila, Limonium, Queen Anne’s Lace, etc. If an installation is taking place inside, consider combining the architectural elements into the installation as an effective way to respond to the space, and bring the natural world indoors.

Tularosa- Jenny Quicksall Photography Tularosa- Silent Tea Studio Photography

Color Your World

The classic white and green wedding will always be a traditional, beautiful presence in the wedding industry. However, bold splashes of color are having their moment. “We are increasingly asked to incorporate vivid colors that reflect a couple’s unique style and vision,” says Katie Noonan, AIFD, CFD, of Noonan’s Wine Country Designs in San Luis Obispo, Calif. “However, working with color comes with its own set of challenges, she adds. “As floral designers, we are accustomed to creating impactful moments through color blocking, where complementary hues are strategically placed for maximum visual effect. But using bold colors in a wedding requires careful planning and a keen eye for balance. The key challenge lies in making sure that the color story aligns with the overall aesthetic of the wedding while still creating visual harmony,” explains Noonan. To accomplish this, it’s important to understand color theory, recognizing how tone (which refers to a color’s shade or brightness) and hue (the pure color on the color wheel) can play together to create an impactful burst of color that is in harmony and not overwhelming.

Katie Noonan with Janey Pakpahan Photo- Brooke Nicole Events Katie Noonan with Janey Pakpahan Photo Brooke Nicole Events

“Creating the right color palette, from rich jewel tones to pastel gradients, is essential to bringing the client’s vision to life. It requires thoughtful pre-planning, understanding the interplay of hues, and knowing when to tone things down to create moments of subtle elegance or to allow certain colors to pop,” Noonan continues. This approach of color can be seen in a wide range of palettes, with bold citrus tones and meticulously curated earthy palettes, which will see a boom in 2025 with Pantone’s Color of the Year, Mocha Mousse. To bring out the richness of this color, for example, consider its place on the color wheel (a light tone, warm soft brown hue), and pair it with colors of a similar tone and warmth (For example, pair a warm mauve hue with a light tone, or a sage green. Or perhaps for bold contrast, pair it with a warm magenta or burgundy, while still maintaining a similar tone. Sample palettes featuring this color can be found on Pantone’s website). Expect to see more creative color palettes emerging in 2025 weddings.

Let Your Artistry Shine

According to wedding experts at Vouge, The Knot and Martha Stewart Weddings, 2025 couples are increasingly opting for more customized, highly personalized wedding details. Rigid traditions and timelines are less popular, with couples seeking more authentic, artistic expression on their big day. Fashion choices are becoming less predictable, and menus are evolving. In addition, custom decor is a huge focus. That’s great news for flower designers, as more couples want something unique and unexpected. Tularosa- Silent Tea Studio Photography

To fully take advantage of this new mentality, be sure to really get to know your clients upfront. Megan McCarter of The Little Branch in Los Angeles, is no stranger to a comprehensive consultation process. “I try to pull unique components, likes and inclinations from each couple and translate that into their installs,” notes McCarter. Unique elements are becoming increasingly popular in wedding décor—featuring everything from fruits and vegetables, drapery and large scale, textural installations. The key is in finding ways to incorporate custom details into the installations, creating one-of-a-kind decor that celebrates and showcases the love story of the couple. Perhaps the couple is from a region with specific foliage, fruit or flowers, or the fashion they choose has specific texture or embellishment that can be reflected in the installation. The opportunity for creativity, customization and collaboration is literally limitless–allowing flower designers to truly flex their creative muscles and explore new possibilities.

The Little Branch- Mary Costa Photography The Little Branch- Zoom Theory Photography

The biggest takeaway regarding these upcoming ceremony trends? Be fearless. Try new mechanics, new color combinations and new materials. Think of the entire ceremony as one complete idea, using these trends and techniques to create an immersive experience for both your clients and their wedding guests. To embrace these trends, break out of your comfort zone. Propose something daring, bold and unexpected. Often, clients will be receptive to your passion, creativity and energy. After all, just as they carefully selected their venue, menu and other vendors, you too, as their floral designer, are a specific choice. Lean into that trust. Together you can create something truly magical, never forgetting the gravity of that walk down the aisle.

Expert Input: What floral trends are couples moving toward in upcoming weddings?

Couples in 2025 prefer more sculptural, architectural drama rather than just having an installation for volume or coverage. Using unique shapes and elements to create a wow factor that transforms a space has been a more popular choice, compared to lining the room in smilax in years past, even though that’s still pretty! I’m seeing more value placed on an artistic approach. –Frannie Priley of Figment Floral Design (Denver)

One of the most common and enchanting trends we’ve been creating recently is the use of “grounded meadows”—lush, organic arrangements of flowers that line the aisle and backs of chairs. These meadows, inspired by the beauty of wildflowers, create a soft, romantic and immersive atmosphere. Some designs feature continuous rows of blooms, while others alternate between varied textures and colors. It’s like they mimic nature’s own rhythm, creating a sense of movement down the aisle. –Katie Noonan, AIFD, CFD, of Noonan’s Wine Country Designs (San Luis Obispo, Calif.)

It’s important to have a good concept and vision but be sure to really let the materials shine. I especially love using dramatic branching foliage for a big impact. Often what can make the biggest impact on the design is incorporating something foraged that you just can’t get at the market. – Deanna Balmer of The Wild Pansy (Toronto)

of The Wild Pansy (Toronto) I am seeing a lot of clients moving into refined yet minimal design. More focus on quality over quantity. I am also seeing a strong inclination toward vintage-inspired elements, which I personally love, and I’m really excited about. I enjoy bringing in retro/vintage elements mixed with modern ones to create an eclectic yet cohesive design. –Megan McCarter of The Little Branch (Los Angeles)

Seventh Stem -Sean Thomas photography Dia Uno Florals