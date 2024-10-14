We are thrilled to announce the 2024 AFE Ambassador Award Recipient — Augusto Solano, Executive President of Asocolflores.

Full Article Here

Source: AFE

We are thrilled to announce the 2024 AFE Ambassador Award Recipient — Augusto Solano, Executive President of Asocolflores.

Solano was recognized with the award during the Asocolflores Board of Directors Meeting on October 3rd in Bogotá, Colombia, with a surprise visit from immediate past Chairman of AFE, Ken Young.

“I am deeply honored to receive the AFE Ambassador Award. This recognition encourages me to further support progress in our industry and promote research and innovation as essential pillars of sustainable growth. AFE has been a crucial partner in addressing so many challenges we face, exemplified by recent workshops in Colombia on Thrips and Botrytis that improved pest management practices on our farms,” Solano said.

“This award reflects the commitment and hard work of the entire Asocolflores team and underscores our shared vision for a more sustainable and competitive future in floriculture. Together with AFE and our partners, we will continue to drive innovation and excellence in both Colombian and global floriculture.”

The Ambassador Award recognizes an individual, organization, or institution in the floral community for their exceptional leadership, advocacy, and devoted service to AFE’s mission. By acting as an ambassador and champion of the Endowment, the recipient reinforces the Endowment’s advancements in floriculture research, education, and innovation. AFE’s Board of Trustees chooses the award recipient each year through a nomination process.

“Augusto is a true ambassador for the floral industry, dedicating his time and energy into helping ensure the floriculture industry is well-promoted, represented, and sustainable,” said Debi Chedester, AFE Executive Director. “His support for and collaboration with AFE has helped us to uplift industry members through widespread education, innovation, and resources.”

This is the second year the Ambassador Award has been given out, with the first-ever recipients of this award, Dr. Marvin Miller of Ball Horticultural Company, and Dwight Larimer, formerly of Smithers-Oasis/DESIGN MASTER, being recognized in the inaugural 2023 awards.

Augusto Solano, Executive President of Asocolflores

For over 25 years, Solano has been a clear leader in the promotion, marketing, and sales of flowers worldwide. He was appointed Executive President of Asocolflores, the Association of Colombian Flower Exporters, in 2000. He has volunteered his time in many capacities, including but not limited to, the Board of Directors of Union Fleurs, Chair of the Colombian Chapter of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, and the Board of the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative. Additionally, in 2021, Solano was awarded the Leland T. Kintzele (LTK) Distinguished Service Award from the Wholesale Florist and Florist Supplier Association (WF&FSA). In 2022, he was elected the President of Union Fleurs.

He has been regularly described as the “Ambassador of the Flower Industry,” hosting US Vice Presidents, Representatives, and Ambassadors from the US Congress and Senate, Europe, and Eastern countries in Colombia, and sharing the importance of flowers and our industry. He regularly gives tours through floral production facilities and educates visitors on the ins and outs of the Colombian flower sector, emphasizing the importance of focusing on sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility.

Through Asocolflores, Solano has been a dedicated supporter of vital AFE research programs such as the Thrips and Botrytis Research Campaign, which provided new and innovative solutions to help growers prevent significant crop loss, and Sustainabloom, AFE’s latest project that provides research-driven resources and education to help industry members implement more sustainable practices.

“Augusto has made lasting and profound contributions to the floriculture industry,” Ken Young said. “His ongoing commitment to supporting cutting-edge research, including AFE’s Thrips and Botrytis Campaign and now Sustainabloom, has been crucial in developing impactful solutions that create a more profitable and sustainable industry for all sectors.”

Through his long-term involvement with the Endowment, Solano has regularly provided expert insight on Colombian floriculture and helped bring in-person educational programs to Colombia. In 2007, he also helped hold an AFE board meeting in Bogotá, which included joint meetings with Asocolflores’ board and tours of several flower growers in the area. As a result, the strong relationship built with Colombian flower growers that Solano has helped facilitate has increased the impact of AFE’s programs and resources.

Solano’s relentless, wide-reaching dedication and advocacy for the floral industry serve as a clear example of the values of this award, and service to AFE’s mission.

The Endowment is incredibly honored to present Augusto Solano with the 2024 AFE Ambassador Award. Congratulations, and thank you for all you do!