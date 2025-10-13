Floraprima proudly unveils the Natura Moderna Collection, one of its most expressive and forward-looking creations yet. Designed for modern florists and elevated event designers, the collection celebrates a new expression of timeless beauty — one now recognized on the world stage.

Natura Moderna Dolce Sets the Global Standard

Standing at the forefront of the collection, Natura Moderna Dolce. This year, Dolce earned Best in Show at the Society of American Florists’ 140th Annual Convention and was awarded First Place in the “Other Cut Flowers” category at Proflora 2025 — two of the industry’s most prestigious recognitions.

Competing among the world’s leading growers, breeders, and designers, Dolce captivated judges with its refined color, graceful structure, and exceptional performance. These honors mark not only a milestone for Floraprima but also a testament to the innovation and vision that define the Natura Moderna Collection.

“These awards reflect our mission to create florals that inspire and push creative boundaries”. “Natura Moderna Dolce embodies what Rosaprima stands for: artistry, excellence, and a new vision for modern floral design.”

Effortless Beauty, Redefined

Every stem in the Natura Moderna Collection tells a story of precision and purpose. Featuring multiple blooms per stem and delicate, paper-thin petals, these ranunculus varieties offer both volume and versatility, making them a sustainable choice for modern creators.

From minimalist bouquets to sculptural centerpieces, the collection adapts seamlessly to any design language — light, airy, and intuitively elegant.

Key Features of the Natura Moderna Collection

Airy, multi-petal texture for a refined, modern aesthetic Long stems with multiple blooms — maximum volume, fewer stems Exceptional vase life for long-lasting arrangements Designed with efficiency and sustainability in mind Available exclusively through Rosaprima’s wholesale partners

Designed for Visionaries

The Natura Moderna Collection was created by a visionary team for florists and designers who see flowers as a medium for storytelling. Each stem stands as a statement of elegance, confidence, and innovation.

Already embraced by designers across the U.S. and Europe, Natura Moderna will become a favorite for editorial shoots, luxury events, and installations where design and emotion converge.

Discover the Next Chapter in Floral Artistry

The Natura Moderna Collection represents a new era for Floraprima — one where craftsmanship, sustainability, and contemporary aesthetics converge.

Available now through select wholesale partners.

Visit floraprima.com or contact your Floraprima sales representative to explore the full Natura Moderna Collection.