Beauty Line is introducing Harmony – a new Leucanthemum variety that captures natural purity and timeless beauty. This fresh and elegant variety will be available year-round.

Beauty Line was the first to adopt Danziger’s genetics. Located in Naivasha, Kenya, the farm plays a key role in bringing innovative varieties like Harmony to the global market.

Year-round performance and charm

With stems 45–60 cm long and a flower diameter of 8–10 cm, Harmony offers a vase life of up to 12 days. Available in bunches of 25 stems, it delivers consistent quality and beauty all year round.

A natural refresher for your space

Harmony embodies natural balance, calmness, and serenity with pure white petals and a vibrant yellow center that draws the eye. Perfect for minimalist bouquets or charming rustic wildflower mixes, this versatile flower shines in any arrangement.

Harmony is available through direct sales by Beauty Line and via local partner Decofresh.

