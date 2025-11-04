

We are currently seeking our next tutorial designers to be featured in the pages of Florists’ Review Magazine. Do you have a creative concept you’d love to share? A unique design technique? An innovative approach to floral mechanics? Or simply a stunning arrangement in mind? We invite you to pitch your ideas for a floral tutorial for a chance to be featured as a tutorial designer in our publication.

A tutorial for Florists’ Review Magazine is a step by step instructional feature, with photos and descriptions of each step of the design process. When selected, your design will be featured in the magazine, and we’ll need your step by step instructions and photos of each step, along with final product photos. Good luck, designers!