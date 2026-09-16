That Flower Feeling, the floral industry initiative dedicated to increasing everyday flower consumption in the United States, is proud to welcome Bellaflor Group as a new campaign supporter. Bellaflor Group has pledged a contribution of $1,000 per month, up to $12,000 annually, in support of the national “Just Add Flowers” campaign.

Bellaflor Group is a premium cut-flower grower with 38 years of experience producing roses, spray roses, summer flowers, greens, gypsophila, botanicals, tinted flowers and bouquets. With state-of-the-art growing facilities in Ecuador and Ethiopia, the company supplies a wide selection of high-end cut flowers to the global floral market.

Based in Ecuador, one of the world’s most recognized flower-growing regions, Bellaflor Group brings deep expertise, innovation and care to its floral production. The company also emphasizes sustainable practices and is Rainforest Alliance Certified, reflecting its commitment to supporting a better future for people and nature.

Bellaflor Group’s monthly pledge will help fuel That Flower Feeling’s consumer-facing marketing efforts across digital, social and audio platforms. Through “Just Add Flowers,” the campaign encourages Americans to make flowers part of everyday moments, from refreshing a room and supporting a mindful routine to celebrating, gifting or simply bringing a little more joy into the day.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bellaflor Group to the That Flower Feeling community,” said Joe Don Zetzsche, Executive Director of That Flower Feeling. “Their commitment demonstrates a shared belief in the power of flowers to elevate everyday life. Support from growers like Bellaflor helps us reach more consumers with a simple but meaningful message: Just Add Flowers.”

“Just Add Flowers” is a national movement designed to help increase floral consumption in the United States by showing consumers that flowers are not only for major occasions; they are an accessible, meaningful addition to daily life.

About Bellaflor

Bellaflor Group is a premium cut-flower grower with years of experience. The company grows roses, spray roses, summer flowers, tinted flowers, bouquets, gypsophila, greens and botanicals in advanced facilities in Ecuador and Ethiopia. Bellaflor Group is committed to high-quality floral production, innovation and sustainable growing practices.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501(c)(6) collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. Through its Just Add Flowers campaign, the organization is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the emotional and wellness benefits they bring to everyday moments. For more information or to support That Flower Feeling, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org.