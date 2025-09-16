Enter Florists’ Reviews Best in Blooms Design Contest today for your chance to win a Florist Spotlight feature in Florists’ Review magazine AND win a $500 credit from Smithers-Oasis North America and 240 stems of beautiful garden roses from Alexandra Farms.

Submit your entry below to become a semi-finalist in our BEST in Blooms 2025 contest. Three semi-finalists will be chosen to compete in the design contest.

The deadline for submission is September 25th.

If you have entered previous contests, you are welcome to submit again!!!

Finalists will be challenged to create an Celebration Life arrangement using an Oasis vase or form and amazing garden roses from Alexandra farms.

**Please note that as a semi-finalist you will receive your supplies and flowers the week of October 6th. You must be able to photograph and video your creation and/or a tutorial and return your files to us by October 15, 2025.

All semi-finalists will be featured in our Florists’ Review November Issue and across all of our social media channels.

Thank you for joining us! 🌹

* This contest is open to designers located in the United States

This contest is Sponsored by Alexandra Farms, Oasis Floral Products and Florists’ Review