Ikebana is often associated with the familiar kenzan, but Ava Kennedy of Flowerchild Studio is encouraging students to look beyond that traditional mechanic in her latest lesson.

In the video, Kennedy demonstrates a basic upright Ikebana arrangement in the nageire style, using a tall cylindrical container, or tsutsu, and willow branches to create the structure. Rather than relying on a kenzan, the design uses a simple crossbar mechanic called jūmonji-dōme to secure the stems inside the container.

The technique begins with two pieces of branch material fitted across the opening of the container to create an X-shaped support. As additional stems are inserted, they interlock against the sides and each other, creating a surprisingly effective natural mechanic.

Kennedy also demonstrates an important consideration: this technique is intended for sturdy, non-glass containers. The pressure created by the crossbar can crack or break glass, making a ceramic vessel a safer choice.

Working With the Three Main Lines

Once the mechanic is established, Kennedy builds the arrangement around the three primary Ikebana lines: shin, soe, and hikae.

The willow becomes the main structural material, with each branch carefully measured and positioned to establish height, depth, and movement. A flower is then introduced as the hikae, creating a focal point within the otherwise branch-driven design.

Because the container opening is narrow, the arrangement requires surprisingly little plant material. Kennedy points out that this is one of the advantages—and challenges—of nageire-style Ikebana. Every stem has to earn its place.

She also demonstrates a useful adjustment for stems that refuse to stay positioned: splitting the bottom of a branch slightly creates a second point of contact with the crossbar, helping prevent the stem from rolling out of position.

Practice Makes the Mechanics Easier

The lesson offers more than a look at one Ikebana style. It demonstrates why learning alternative mechanics can make a floral designer more versatile.

While the technique may feel tricky at first, understanding how stems can be secured without a kenzan opens up more possibilities for working with unusual containers and different design approaches.

For florists and students of floral design, it’s a reminder that mechanics don’t always have to be complicated or hidden behind conventional products. Sometimes the materials themselves can become part of the solution.

Watch Ava Kennedy’s full video to follow the construction of this nageire-style arrangement and see how the individual stems interlock to create a graceful, structured Ikebana design.