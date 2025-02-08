Following the four Delphinium varieties launched previously by Blooming Innovations, the company is now also introducing a cut hydrangea which has been bred in-house.

Source- Floraldaily.com

Blooming Innovations Introduces New Hydrangea Variety Developed In-house

Following the four Delphinium varieties launched previously by Blooming Innovations, the company is now also introducing a cut hydrangea which has been bred in-house. “The pale pink HydraBloom Pink Progress is not only stunning to look at, but particularly excels thanks to its long vase life and reliable year-round availability”, the company says.

Strong characteristics

What makes this hydrangea so special? “The elegant pale pink HydraBloom Pink Progress radiates opulence, tenderness and romance, making this variety ideally suited for creating impressive floral arrangements for high-end events. Alongside its aesthetic appeal, HydraBloom Pink Progress offers an exceptionally long vase life, so that consumers can enjoy it at home for a long time and floral stylists are guaranteed arrangements with long-lasting splendour. Blooming Innovations also offers a reliable year-round supply of this exclusive Hydrangea variety.”

Quest for innovation and quality

The introduction of HydraBloom Pink Progress emphasises Blooming Innovations’ commitment to quality and innovation. “We are constantly looking for valuable additions to its range of Delphiniums, Hydrangeas and various Limonium species. They are thereby continuously searching for improvements in areas such as appearance and vase life, with an eye for the smallest details. As a result of this, four Delphinium varieties bred in-house were previously launched after an extensive selection process. Two years later it is now Hydrangea HydraBloom Pink Progress’s turn to conquer the market.”

Blooming Africa

Blooming Innovations’ subsidiary Blooming Africa is based in Kenya and specializes in the cultivation of the special flowers Hydrangea, Delphinium, Limonium Altaica, Limonium Sinensis and Limonium Sinuatum (Statice). “The company wants to supply the most beautiful, most special and best flowers. All this is done with the conviction that the company’s environs must also benefit, so a lot of attention is paid to people and the environment. Thanks to its strategic location close to Nairobi airport, Blooming Innovations is able to supply exceptional quality flowers around the globe all year round.”

Publication date: Tue 28 Jan 2025