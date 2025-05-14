Despite economic uncertainty, BloomNation saw steady performance across its platform during Mother’s Day.

May 13, 2025

BloomNation Achieves Record-Breaking Mother’s Day Amid Economic Uncertainty

LOS ANGELES, May 2025 — BloomNation, the leading e-commerce platform for independent florists in the U.S. and Canada, announced a record-breaking Mother’s Day across its platform, with the highest number of total orders and overall revenue to date.

This milestone comes at a time when many florists are facing a tough economic landscape. Tariffs on imported floral goods, rising supply costs, and cautious consumer spending all presented unique challenges this season. While many florists on the BloomNation platform reported exceeding last year’s revenue, others saw flat or lower sales year-over-year, reflecting how unevenly the broader economic climate is affecting the floral industry.

Despite these challenges, BloomNation saw steady performance across its platform, showing that many florists continued to grow and adapt.

Key Highlights Across the Platform:

Order Volume: Up 17% from last year

Up from last year Revenue: Up 18% year-over-year

year-over-year Point-of-Sale Orders: Up 77%

Up Average Order Value: $129.00

Top Sellers: Designer’s Choice and custom arrangements

Designer’s Choice and custom arrangements Most Popular Flowers: Roses, tulips, stock, carnations, hydrangeas, gerbera daisy

Roses, tulips, stock, carnations, hydrangeas, gerbera daisy Trending Colors: Pink, white, red, and surprisingly… orange

“This Mother’s Day, our florists demonstrated incredible adaptability and creativity,” said Farbod Shoraka, CEO and Co-Founder of BloomNation. “Despite economic headwinds, they delivered exceptional value and personalized experiences that resonated with customers. And with exclusive features like video card messaging, especially popular for Mother’s Day gifts, we helped turn one-time purchases into lasting, personal memories.”

Increased Point-of-Sale Adoption Reflects Tech Success

BloomNation also saw a notable increase (77%) in the percentage of orders placed through its Point-of-Sale 2.0 system, indicating strong adoption among florists. The growth reflects the impact of key enhancements made to the system, including advanced delivery management, recipes and stem counter, subscriptions, and more.

“Our increase in Point-of-Sale utilization shows that our holistic approach to shop management is resonating with our florists,” said Pierce Fortin, Senior Director of Technology Operations at BloomNation. “We’re giving them the tools to run both online and in-store operations efficiently.”

This year also marked BloomNation’s strongest performance to date from its built-in email and SMS marketing services, contributing to 13% of the revenue. These channels helped drive early pre-orders, boost average order value, and keep partner florists top of mind throughout the holiday week.

Gregg Weisstein, Co-Founder and COO, added, “Our latest investments in SEO, website performance, and conversion optimization have helped florists attract more customers, convert even more orders, and ultimately grow their revenue.”

BloomNation’s commitment to supporting independent florists through innovative tools and services continues to drive growth and success, even in challenging economic climates.

Looking Ahead

BloomNation remains committed to supporting independent florists with advanced tools, data-driven marketing, and a mission that puts florists at the heart of everything we do. This Mother’s Day performance is not only a reflection of our ongoing product evolution and our florist-first philosophy, but also a growing shift in consumer behavior toward supporting local, community-based businesses.

In the coming months, BloomNation will introduce new enhancements aimed at helping florists increase revenue, simplify operations, and succeed in any economic environment.

About BloomNation:

Founded in August 2011, BloomNation is dedicated to empowering local florists with comprehensive e-commerce solutions, including high-performing custom websites, a modern point-of-sale system growing, and best-in-class marketing services. By enabling florists to showcase their unique designs and connect directly with customers, BloomNation fosters the growth of small businesses in the floral industry.

For more information, visit joinbloomnation.com.