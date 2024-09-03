In late July coastal towns of central California were transformed into displays of floral artistry celebrating the 30th anniversary of Florabundance.

Full article here Source: floraldaily

US: Blooms across California’s Central Coast to celebrate 30 years of Florabundance

On July 27, 2024, the coastal towns of Carpinteria, Summerland, Montecito, and Santa Barbara were transformed into displays of floral artistry celebrating the 30th anniversary of Florabundance. From the bustling streets of Carpinteria to the serene landscapes of Montecito, arrangements were showcased with installations ranging from rather whimsical, towering structures to more delicate, intimate displays. “It was a testament to the dedication, creativity, and community spirit that have been the hallmark of Florabundance since its inception,” comments Joost Bongaerts, CEO of Florabundance, on the event which was named ‘Petals of Appreciation’.

The ‘Petals of Appreciation’ concept

Joost emphasizes that ‘Petals of Appreciation’ concept stems from their gratitude for the flower growers who have been supporting Florabuncance throughout the years. “Between March and early November, 70% of the flowers that Florabundance sells and ships nationwide are from American growers – and 30 % from other sources around the world. The concept of ‘Petals of Appreciation’ began with a simple yet powerful idea: to honor American flower growers who have supported Florabundance for 30 years and to educate the public about the joys and benefits of fresh cut flowers,” he explains.

Florabundance team members at the warehouse party

As plans unfolded, the event turned out to become an experience showcasing the artistry of florists and floral designers from across the region: “The excitement was palpable as retail florists and floral event designers eagerly signed up to participate. The response was overwhelming, with volunteers coming forward to lend their time and expertise to create breathtaking installations. Each participant brought their unique vision, transforming six different locations into spectacular floral masterpieces.”

An impression of the floral installations

A video of the floral installations can also be seen on Florabundance Instagram account.

The educational aspect

Beyond the visual splendor, the event also sought to serve an educational purpose. Volunteers and Florabundance staff were on hand to engage with the public as they were keen to promote the benefits of gifting and receiving fresh cut flowers.

Joost: “From improving mental well-being to enhancing the ambiance of any space, flowers play a crucial role in our lives. The event emphasized the importance of buying local and supporting American flower growers, fostering a deeper appreciation for the floral industry.

One highlight of the educational effort was the ‘Self-Care Made Easy’ national ad campaign by ThatFlowerFeeling. Small hangtags featuring the campaign’s message were given out to the public along with 7,000 stems of Gerbera Daisies donated by Ocean Breeze and Mobis Flowers. These tags served as a reminder of the positive impact that flowers can have on mental health and daily well-being, promoting the idea of incorporating flowers into one’s self-care routine.”

Past and future

At Florabundance, they believe that ‘Petals of Appreciation’ was more than just a celebration of Florabundance’s 30 years, that it was a promise for the future. “The success of the event underscored the strong sense of community and the enduring appeal of fresh flowers. As the day came to a close, the flowers from the installations were donated to the Dream Foundation’s Flower Empower program, spreading joy and beauty to those in need. This event reflected on three decades of growth, innovation, and community – a true celebration of the power of flowers and the people who make it all possible,” Joost concludes.