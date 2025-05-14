With a growing trend toward vibrant and diverse floral color palettes, there’s increasing potential for marigolds to complement arrangements throughout the year,

Breaking the Marigold’s autumn-only reputation

“We still too often see marigolds being associated only with autumn, which we find unfortunate, especially since they come in more colors than just orange. It’s such a beautiful flower,” says Carmen Márquez of BallSB. “That’s why we’re giving our Marigold Coco a push to break free from seasonality. It’s available not only in deep orange, but also in yellow and gold.”

While the deep orange shade has long been tied to fall decor, BallSB is aiming to shift perceptions. “People are used to seeing only orange marigolds in autumn, likely because it’s such a warm, seasonal color. And many growers tend to plan marigolds only as an autumn crop.”

However, with a growing trend toward vibrant and diverse floral color palettes, there’s increasing potential for marigolds to complement arrangements throughout the year, she explains. “We see opportunities for Marigold Coco to be planted and used year-round—especially when combined with other flowers. But this requires a shift in planting schedules, not just perception,” she says.

What makes Marigold Coco special?

Marigold Coco is bred by Sakata specifically for cut flower production and distributed by BallSB “It features long stems and large, bold double blooms, characteristics that are highly valued by both florists and commercial growers,” says Márquez. “For growers, it’s also a practical choice: the variety is well-suited for tighter space production, especially when disbudded, and it delivers uniform earliness.” The series comes in three vibrant colors, including what Márquez describes as “the deepest orange available on the market.”

Not new, but newly promoted

Although the variety has been on the market for more than six years, introduced in 2019 its potential outside the autumn season is only now gaining attention. “Now we’re giving it a renewed push to highlight its full color range and break out of the seasonal mindset.”

Changing grower habits

Despite its versatility, some growers continue to plant only the orange variety for the fall season. “We need to break that pattern. There’s so much more potential with Marigold Coco than just seasonal use. We’re encouraging growers to think differently and take advantage of its year-round appeal.”

Marigold throughout the year, some examples

So how can Marigold Coco be used for different occasions throughout the year? Márquez explains: “From Easter to winter, Marigold Coco brings warmth, color, and joy to every bouquet. It’s more than just a bloom—it becomes the glowing centerpiece of any arrangement.” Below she gives some examples of how Marigold Coco can shine year-round, across seasons and celebrations.

“From a soft golden glow for Easter to a radiant bloom for Mother’s Day.””To burst of joy in summer celebrations and that comforting warmth as we Fall into Fall”

“To burst of joy in summer celebrations and that comforting warmth as we Fall into Fall”

“Even in Winter, Marigold Coco surprises with a sunlit touch.”

“Bold in color, rich in presence, and full of life, Marigold Coco transforms every bouquet into something unforgettable. It becomes the glowing centerpiece, like the sun lighting up the sky. ‘Marigold Coco is ready to shine far beyond fall. So, are you a grower in Colombia, Ecuador, Central America or Kenya and eager to try something new by growing Marigold Coco year round? Feel free to contact us”, Márquez concludes.



