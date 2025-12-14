San Marcos, CA — CalFlowers is pleased to announce details for its highly anticipated Fun ’N Sun 2026 Floral Convention, to be held August 5–8, 2026, at The Langham Huntington in Pasadena, California.

In celebration of CalFlowers’ 85th anniversary, the event will feature the theme “A Legacy in Bloom – 85 Years of Floral Excellence,” highlighting the history, creativity, and future of the floral industry.

In a continued effort to support accessibility and connection across the floral supply chain, CalFlowers also confirmed that registration and exhibit pricing will remain unchanged from 2024, allowing members and industry partners to incorporate costs into their 2026 budgets with confidence.

“Holding pricing steady for 2026 reflects our commitment to making Fun ’N Sun welcoming and accessible to everyone in the floral community,” said Lane DeVries. “As we celebrate 85 years as an association, we want growers, wholesalers, retailers, designers, educators, and partners to come together and experience this milestone event without the barrier of rising costs.”

Fun ’N Sun 2026 will offer a dynamic lineup of programming, including:

Exclusive Industry Tours

Guided tours of The Original Los Angeles Flower Market and The Southern California Flower Market , offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at daily operations, product diversity, and the rich history of the floral district.

An exclusive tour of Fiesta Productions, Inc., where attendees will see firsthand the creativity, engineering, and floral artistry behind Pasadena's world-famous Rose Parade floats.

Educational Opportunities

Fun ’N Sun 2026 will feature refreshed and expanded educational programs designed to inspire, inform, and support professionals across all segments of the floral industry. Attendees can expect a mix of expert-led presentations, engaging discussions, and interactive learning experiences tailored to current and emerging needs within the floral community. Specific sessions and speakers will be announced as they are confirmed.

Registration Pricing (Unchanged From 2024)

Early Bird: $795

$795 Regular: $895

$895 On-Site: $995

Registration will open Mid-April 2026

Exhibitor Pricing (Also Unchanged From 2024)

Single Booth: $1,750

$1,750 Double Booth: $2,600

$2,600 Tabletop: $975

Booth registration opens January 21, 2026

Hotel Room Block

$299 plus tax, resort fee and parking

Room block will open Mid-April 2026

AIFD Design Team Returns

CalFlowers is thrilled to welcome back the 2024 AIFD design team, led by Susan Ayala, whose artistry will shape the look and feel of this landmark celebration.

“The 85th anniversary is an extraordinary moment for our association,” said Robin van der Schaaf, CalFlowers Vice Chair. “Fun ’N Sun 2026 will honor our past, elevate the present, and inspire the future of floral artistry and collaboration.”

About CalFlowers

CalFlowers is one of the leading floral trade associations in the United States, dedicated to strengthening the floral industry through advocacy, education, transportation solutions, and community building. With members across the country, CalFlowers continues to champion its mission: More Americans Enjoying More Flowers More Often.