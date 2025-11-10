SAN MARCOS, CA — CalFlowers, one of the leading associations dedicated to promoting flower enjoyment and supporting the floral industry nationwide, is pleased to announce the appointment of Julie Ortiz and John Louie to its Board of Directors. Both will serve three-year terms, bringing a wealth of experience and a shared commitment to strengthening the floral community.



Julie Ortiz – Joseph & Sons Inc.

With more than 35 years in the agriculture industry, Julie Ortiz has dedicated her career to managing and growing a successful family-

operated business. As Production and Sales Manager at Joseph & Sons Inc., Julia oversees operations from field to customer—

ensuring quality, consistency, and long-term relationships with partners and clients.

Her leadership reflects a deep-rooted passion for sustainable practices, integrity, and efficiency. Guided by the example of her father, Jose Ortiz Sr., Julie continues to build upon her family’s agricultural legacy, maintaining the values that define their success in farming.



John Louie – Green Valley Floral

John Louie, a third-generation member of Green Valley Floral in Salinas, California, supports the company’s sales, marketing, and

farm operations. Established in 1973, Green Valley Floral is a premier grower and shipper of garden roses, spray roses, gerberas, greens, and field flowers. John earned degrees in Economics and Political Science from Middlebury College and previously worked in the fresh vegetable industry with Tanimura & Antle and PlantTape, gaining valuable experience in agricultural technology and business development. His leadership at Green Valley Floral focuses on innovation, product diversification, and adapting to changing consumer trends.

In addition to his work in the floral industry, John serves on the Board of Directors for theFirst Tee of Monterey County, a nonprofit helping youth develop character and life skills through golf. He and his wife live in Monterey, where they enjoy hiking and the outdoors.



CalFlowers President Lane DeVries shared, “Both Julie and John represent the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and dedication that drives our industry forward. Their combined experience across generations of family farming and modern business development will bring valuable perspective to the CalFlowers Board. I’m confident their leadership will help us continue advancing our mission of ensuring More Americans Enjoy More Flowers More Often.”



For more information, visit www.cafgs.org.