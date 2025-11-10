CARLSBAD, CA – That Flower Feeling is excited to announce the CalFlowers Match Challenge for 2026 contributions. For every $1.25 raised, CalFlowers will match $1.00, up to a total of $300,000, providing a major incentive for the floral industry to unite and support the growth of the “Just Add Flowers” national marketing campaign.

Lane Devries, Executive Director of CalFlowers, states: “CalFlowers strongly supports the continued growth and success of That Flower Feeling. As a floral industry, we have a shared responsibility to elevate consumer awareness and inspire more people to enjoy flowers in their daily lives. We encourage our partners and stakeholders across the industry to join us in championing this important initiative.”

The 2026 fundraising goal stands at $2.1 million—funds that will be used to elevate the Just Add Flowers campaign and support strategic outreach and growth. Matching funds ensure every contribution makes twice the impact for nationwide flower promotion.

Karen Oie, Chair of the Development Committee, shares: “That Flower Feeling unites our entire industry around one simple truth – flowers make life better! The CalFlowers Match Challenge is a powerful opportunity for us to come together and amplify that message. Because it allows every contribution to go twice as far in fueling our mission to grow consumer demand, every partner who joins helps strengthen the future of our industry.”

Industry support is crucial to move the needle on floral consumption. Joe Don Zetzsche, Vice Chair of the Board, adds: “CalFlowers continues to be by far the largest contributor to That Flower Feeling. By shifting their resources into a ‘donation match,’ they are effectively challenging every other member of the floral industry to step up, put their money where their mouth is, and fund the marketing that we have proven drives flower purchase and consumption. So what is keeping you, my friends, from doing so? How do you justify not joining the cause today?”

Supporters and partners are encouraged to join the effort and help That Flower Feeling reach this milestone. For details on how to participate, email info@thatflowerfeeling.org.

About That Flower Feeling

That Flower Feeling is a 501c6 collaborative effort, funded by floral industry stakeholders, to promote the use and enjoyment of fresh flowers in the United States. The national campaign is dedicated to creating a cultural shift that encourages consumers to embrace flowers as a regular part of their lives, highlighting the scientifically proven benefits they bring to health and happiness. Through innovative marketing, compelling content, and strategic partnerships, That Flower Feeling aims to increase floral consumption and support the growth of the entire floral industry. For more information, visit www.thatflowerfeeling.org.