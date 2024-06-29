Certified American Grown is thrilled to announce the launch of a collective social media campaign, inviting farms and vendors nationwide to unite and amplify the importance of American Grown flowers and foliage. This initiative aims to foster a sense of community within the industry while educating consumers about the benefits of supporting local farms.

Full Press Release Below

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

June 28, 2024

Certified American Grown Launches Collective Social Media Campaign to Celebrate American Grown Flowers and Foliage Month

Farms and Vendors Invited to Join in to Raise Awareness

United States – Certified American Grown is thrilled to announce the launch of a collective social media campaign, inviting farms and vendors nationwide to unite and amplify the importance of American Grown flowers and foliage. This initiative aims to foster a sense of community within the industry while educating consumers about the benefits of supporting local farms.

“In an era where digital connectivity is paramount, it’s time to leverage the power of social platforms to highlight the significance of American Grown flowers and foliage,” says Anna Kalins, Program Manager of Certified American Grown. “We are excited to see farms and vendors come together to share their stories, showcase their stunning blooms, and gain the recognition they deserve

.”Over four weeks in July, we will be rolling out a series of themed campaigns to engage and inspire our community:

Week 1 – Showcase Varieties: Farms and vendors are invited to spotlight the varieties they grow and sell. Share images and descriptions of beloved flower and foliage varieties, provide behind-the-scenes glimpses, and engage audiences with fun facts and trivia.

Week 2 – Share Your Story: Connect with your audience on a personal level by sharing the unique journey behind your farm or shop. Highlight your origins, values, and the dedicated team behind your business.

Week 3 – Facts & Stats: Educate your audience about the American Grown floriculture industry. Share interesting facts, industry insights, and the impact of supporting locally grown flowers and foliage. Highlight sustainable practices and the role of American Grown floriculture in supporting local communities.

Week 4 – We Are American Grown: In the final week, we will deliver a powerful, unified message celebrating the beauty and impact of our collective efforts. Farms and vendors are encouraged to post the same message with a captivating picture of their farm or shop.

Anyone participating is urged to tag @americangrownflowers and use the hashtag #AmericanGrownMonth. For resources and details such as graphics, materials and ideas, farms and vendors are encouraged to check out the American Grown Month Toolkit, now available on the Certified American Grown website.

Join in celebrating the diversity and splendor of American Grown flowers and foliage, and together, we can cultivate the American Grown Movement, elevate awareness, and celebrate the artistry and dedication behind our homegrown floral industry.Learn more and get the toolkit at americangrownflowers.org/American-Grown-Month.