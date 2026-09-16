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Do you have expertise, fresh ideas and a passion for floristry? Florists’ Review is seeking contributing partners to share practical, experience-based insights with today’s floral professionals.

We’re looking for knowledgeable industry voices to contribute to our publications, with opportunities to share:

  • Step-by-step design and mechanics tutorials
  • Articles on profitable event work and sound business practices
  • Trend reports and industry insights
  • Lessons on color, composition and design fundamentals
  • Behind-the-scenes stories from real events

Our editorial team will collaborate with you on topics, timing and presentation to ensure your content is a strong fit for our readers.

In exchange for your contributions, Florists’ Review will feature a prominent “About the Author” box alongside your content, highlighting your expertise and promoting your business. It’s an opportunity to share valuable knowledge with our readers while putting your brand in front of a highly targeted floral-industry audience.

Interested in partnering with us? Email editorial@floristsreview.com to introduce yourself and pitch your article ideas.

Editorial Team at  | Website |  + posts

The Florists' Review editorial team reports on floral design, business, education, industry news and trends for professional florists and floral industry leaders.

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