Every year, offices, hotels, and retail spaces scramble to transform their interiors for the holidays. From lush garlands cascading over grand staircases to lobby trees twinkling with designer ornaments, holiday décor is no longer an afterthought—it’s a branding opportunity. For florists, this seasonal demand opens a lucrative new revenue stream: creating and installing holiday installations for corporations and businesses.



The famous “Queen of Christmas,” Regina Gust of Regina Gust Designs, Houston, advises that commercial projects can be difficult to secure but once you have the contract, it’s a great business addition to your bottom line during the holidays. All images used in this feature show Gust’s impressive designs.

Why Holiday Installations?

Holiday décor does more than create festive cheer; it strengthens a company’s image, delights clients, and boosts employee morale. Many businesses, however, don’t have the time or expertise to execute a polished look. That’s where florists step in, offering design services, fresh or faux materials, and full-service setup and takedown.

Laying the Groundwork

Before you dive in, build a clear plan for your holiday installation service:

Portfolio Development: Start with photos of past seasonal work—wreaths, centerpieces, lobby designs—to showcase your aesthetic. If you’re new, stage a mock installation in your studio or offer a discounted job for a local café or boutique in exchange for photographs.

Packages and Pricing: Develop tiered packages (for example, basic décor, premium themed décor, and custom installations). Be transparent about what's included—materials, setup, maintenance visits, and takedown.

Contracts: Include timelines for design, installation, and removal. Detail rental vs. purchase terms for items like trees, lights, and ornaments.

Targeting the Right Clients

Hotels, corporate headquarters, co-working spaces, upscale restaurants, shopping centers, and medical practices often outsource holiday décor. Start by:

Reaching out to property managers and corporate office administrators in early summer.

Networking with event planners who manage seasonal parties—they often need installations too.

Leveraging existing floral accounts (weekly lobby flowers) to upsell holiday services.

Design with a Corporate Mindset

Corporate installations demand durability, safety, and brand alignment.

Durability: Choose materials that withstand weeks of display—high-quality faux greens mixed with fresh elements refreshed weekly.

Safety: Secure all installations to avoid tripping hazards or fire risks. Use flame-retardant materials where required.

Branding: Incorporate company colors or subtle nods to their identity (e.g., custom ornaments or ribbon printed with a logo).

Streamlining the Process

Holiday installations often require quick turnarounds and seamless logistics.

Pre‑planning is key. Order materials by early autumn. Pre‑assemble garlands and tree décor in your studio to minimize on‑site time.

Team up. Bring in extra designers or freelance help for large projects.

Offer maintenance. Weekly touch‑ups and watering for fresh elements add value and can be billed as an additional service.

Takedown and Storage Services

Many clients want décor removed and stored after the holidays. This is another billable service and a great way to ensure repeat business. Offer off‑site storage for reusable items, labeled and organized for next year.

Marketing Your New Service

Promote early and often:

Share behind‑the‑scenes photos and videos of past installations on social media.

Send a “Holiday Décor Planning” email campaign to your client list in midsummer.

Create a simple brochure or PDF showcasing your packages, ready to send to prospects.

The Payoff

Holiday installations can fill a typically slow season with profitable work. Beyond revenue, these high‑visibility projects showcase your design skills to a wider audience, often leading to year‑round opportunities.

With strategic planning, strong marketing, and a keen eye for design, florists can turn holiday magic into a thriving seasonal business—one corporate tree, lobby garland, and glowing wreath at a time.

All images featured are designed by Regina Gust Designs.