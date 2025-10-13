Empowering floral designers to explore color and imagine new possibilities

KENT, Ohio USA – 7 October 2025 – Design Master, a division of Smithers-Oasis and a leader in floral color sprays and dyes specially formulated for fresh flowers, introduces its newly reimagined website, dmcolor.com. Designed as a hub of inspiration and education for florists and creative artisans everywhere, the site demonstrates how color can transform floral designs. Its fresh trend and color palettes from around the world, creative techniques, and practical guidance will spark innovative ideas and expand artistic vision.

Beyond detailed product information, the website equips floral designers with tools and visual content to explore endless possibilities and advance their color knowledge. It builds confidence to create the color they need, solve challenges, and expand design potential to make the most of every bloom. With original videos, imagery, global color palettes, inspirational resources and education, dmcolor.com is designed to fuel creativity and support professionals to bring their boldest floral visions to life.

“Our new website is crafted to inspire floral designers, showing how color can be a powerful tool to elevate every arrangement. It is a place to discover new ideas, enhance knowledge, and find the confidence to transform the ordinary into something extraordinary when using Design Master® floral color sprays,” said Tonette Majka, Design Master Global Marketing Manager.

The launch of dmcolor.com is an important step in helping florists and designers reimage the impossible and unlock endless creative opportunities.

About Design Master

Founded in 1961, Design Master was built on creativity and a passion for flowers. Design Master® products are created with the florist in mind – helping them solve color problems and realize their wildest color dreams – and include a wide range of color sprays, dyes, and accessory products. Known for consistent, high-quality results, Design Master® products are guided by color and design trends and are recognized globally as premium color sprays and dyes specially formulated for fresh flowers. In 2021, Design Master became a Division of Smithers-Oasis, the largest global manufacturer and marketer of floral products and a trusted partner to floriculture industry members worldwide.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis Company’s global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With operating units, research facilities, and sales and marketing teams in 29 countries, Smithers-Oasis has customers in more than 130 countries and on every continent. Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FLORALIFE®, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. The company’s driving purpose is Improving Lives Worldwide. Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.

