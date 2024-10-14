By Nita Robertson AIFD

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican holiday celebrated on November 1st and 2nd. During Día de los Muertos, people honor and remember their deceased loved ones. The belief is that during these days, the spirits of the dead return to visit their living family members. To celebrate this holiday, various activities are carried out, including:

Ofrendas (altars): Families create altars in their homes or at cemeteries, decorated with flowers, candles, photographs of the deceased, food, beverages, and personal items of the departed. These offerings are meant to attract and welcome the spirits of the deceased. Sugar skulls: Sugar skulls are made and decorated with the names of the deceased and are consumed as part of the celebration. Pan de muerto: This is a special bread adorned with bone and skull shapes that is consumed during the holiday. Catrinas: Catrinas are elegantly dressed skeletal figures that have become an iconic symbol of the celebration. Parades and festivals: In some regions of Mexico and among Mexican communities in other countries, parades and festivals are held to commemorate Día de los Muertos. These events often feature music, dance, costumes, and other celebrations. Visiting graves: Families typically visit the graves of their loved ones to clean them, decorate them, and spend time with them.

Although Día de los Muertos involves themes related to death, it is not a gloomy or sad occasion. Instead, it’s about honoring the memory of loved ones and celebrating the life they shared.

Flowers play a significant role in the festivities, and marigolds, in particular, are a common and meaningful choice. The traditional flowers associated with Dia de los Muertos include:

Marigolds (Cempasúchil): Marigolds are often used in abundance during Dia de los Muertos. Their vibrant orange and yellow colors are believed to guide the spirits of the deceased back to the world of the living. They are used to create intricate floral arrangements and can be placed on altars, graves, and ofrendas (offerings). Mexican Marigold (Tagetes erecta): These marigolds are native to Mexico and are specifically cultivated for Dia de los Muertos. They have a strong, sweet scent and are often used to create marigold petals or garlands. Baby’s Breath (Gypsophila): Baby’s breath is used to complement marigold arrangements and symbolize purity and the fragility of life. It is often interspersed with marigolds to create stunning floral displays. Chrysanthemums: In some regions of Mexico, chrysanthemums are also used in Dia de los Muertos celebrations. These flowers come in various colors, but white chrysanthemums are preferred, as they symbolize death and the afterlife. Gladiolas: These tall, elegant flowers are chosen for their bright and diverse colors. They represent strength and the resilience of life even in the face of death. Roses: Red roses symbolize love and the connection between the living and the deceased, making them a meaningful choice for Dia de los Muertos altars. Other local and seasonal flowers: Depending on the region and personal preferences, other flowers like carnations, daisies, and zinnias may also be used.

These flowers are often arranged in intricate patterns and designs to create ofrendas, or altars, which are set up in homes and cemeteries to honor the departed. The use of vibrant and fragrant flowers in these displays is a way to create a visually and emotionally appealing tribute to those who have passed away, celebrating their memory and the continuity of life.