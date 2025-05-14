From June 3 to 6, a total of 13 lily bulb exporters opened the doors of their test greenhouses to their customers from far and wide. The exporters test the properties and quality of their bulbs in these greenhouses. They also test the potential of different varieties for a future-proof bulb sector. The international visitors primarily discussed the resilience and availability of lily bulbs.

During the 13th Dutch Lily Days, sector partners from around the world gathered to examine and judge the developments and novelties on display. Just like in past years, thousands of visitors headed towards 13 Dutch bulb-exporting companies, to spar with them about current themes and look ahead to future trends in the sector.

Challenges

All in all, the mood was positive, with a promising season ahead. Besides showcasing various lily varieties in the test greenhouses of the thirteen participating companies, there were also talks about the challenges the industry faces. These include issues like exchange rates, the US tariffs, and the public debate on crop protection in bulb cultivation in the Netherlands.

Exporters feel that it is important to conduct an open dialogue with all parties involved in the chain. The opening ceremony of the Dutch Lily Days took place this year at De Jong Lilys in Andijk. A former chair of LTO Nederland, Sjaak van der Tak, spoke about the lily sector and the promising steps that breeders, growers and exporters could take to contribute to a sustainable future in the Netherlands and abroad.

Pollen free lilies

Additionally, the growing demand for pollen-free lily varieties was another key topic of conversation. The popularity of double and pollen-free lilies is on the rise. Nearly all participants now feature one or more of these types. The Rose Lily was among the first to become available, and since then, many new varieties have been introduced. The demand for these remains strong.

The world of the lily

The event was again a great opportunity for colleagues to discuss the innovations and challenges of the lily market. They immersed themselves in the world of the lily for an entire week and discovered how far the sector has gone with developing more sustainable and resistant varieties, what new varieties there are, and what the market opportunities are for pollen-free and double-bloomed lilies.

13 participants

These were the participants in the Dutch Lily Days 2025: P. Aker, Boots Flowerbulbs, Van den Bos Flowerbulbs, Bot Flowerbulbs, De Jong Lilys Holland, Lily Company, Onings Holland Flowerbulbs, C. Steenvoorden, Gebr. Vletter & Den Haan, VWS Flowerbulbs, Jan de Wit & Zonen, Zabo Plant and Royal Van Zanten Flowerbulbs.

