A team of researchers at Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) has discovered an innovative way to nearly double the vase life of gerbera flowers using eco-friendly silver nanoparticles derived from tea leaf extract.

The study found that these nanoparticles effectively suppress microbial growth within the flower stems, improve water absorption, and keep gerbera blooms fresher for much longer than conventional methods.

Gerbera, a popular cut flower prized for its vivid colors and cheerful form, is widely used in homes, hotels, offices, and at events such as weddings, birthdays, corporate functions, and national celebrations. Although originally introduced from Europe, commercial production now thrives in Bangladesh in regions including Jashore, Gazipur, and Savar. However, their relatively short vase life after harvest has remained a major challenge for growers and florists alike.

The research was spearheaded by Dr. Md. Alamgir Hossain, Professor in the Department of Crop Botany at BAU, with Assistant Professor Sadiya Arefin Juthee, the first scientist at the university to pioneer work on phytonanoparticles, serving as a key member of the team. Their findings mark an important advancement in sustainable postharvest flower care, offering growers and the floral industry a promising solution to extend the appeal and marketability of gerberas.

