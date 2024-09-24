FloraCraft’s Jamie Sutton Named to Chamber’s Future Five

Jamie Sutton, director of marketing and new business development at FloraCraft®, was named to the 2024 Future Five class by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.

Ludington, Michigan, September 19, 2024 – Jamie Sutton, director of marketing and new business development at FloraCraft®, was named to the 2024 Future Five class by the Chamber Alliance of Mason County.

The accolade recognizes five professionals, ages 21-40, who are currently influencing the growth, prosperity and quality of life in Mason County and demonstrate the ability to positively impact the area in the future through professional accomplishments and community involvement.

“My career at FloraCraft has been an incredible opportunity, enabling me to grow as a leader, develop my professional skills and be pushed creatively,” Sutton said. “We have a wonderful culture thatembraces new ideas to evolve while honoring our heritage and remaining independent right here in Ludington. I’m honored to be recognized with the other nominees as we work to strengthen our community to attract and retain talent, and I look forward to the bright future ahead in Mason County.”

Sutton began her career with FloraCraft in 2010 as marketing manager before being promoted to marketing director in 2019, where she oversees the foam manufacturer’s multichannel marketing and new product development efforts. Under her leadership, FloraCraft has led the industry with best-in-class digital content standards, including the launch of a business-to-business transactional website. Sutton also led the comprehensive national marketing strategy for FōM with PolyRenew, the industry’s first extruded polystyrene foam from post-consumer recycled polystyrene. In her role, she also leads the manufacturer’s efforts to engage its target audiences through media relations and community events.

“Jamie has been instrumental in revamping our marketing efforts to become a leader in our industry,” Steve Carlson, President and CEO of FloraCraft said. “Her leadership has proven to be effective in helping us develop a strong digital presence and strengthen our relationships with customers and our community. Jamie is a first-rate team member, who is always ready to take on a new challenge. We are proud she is being recognized by the Chamber for her many accomplishments.”

Sutton also serves as a fundraising trustee for the Ludington Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Committee, where she brings her marketing and public relations expertise to help build a brighter future for the students in our community.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Grand Valley State University.

Sutton and her fellow honorees were recognized at the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner Sept. 18 at the Lake House in Ludington.

About FloraCraft

FloraCraft is the world’s leading manufacturer of foam products for the floral and craft industries. From its headquarters in Ludington, Michigan FloraCraft and its 200+ employees provide innovative, American-made products to Walmart, Amazon, Michaels, JOANN, Hobby Lobby and other leading retailers. Founded after World War II, FloraCraft is a family-owned business success story built by owner and Chairman Lee Schoenherr, who is dedicated to protecting American jobs. For more information, visit www.floracraft.com.