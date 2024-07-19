With a vast array of developing trends, the role of floral design in event planning will only grow in significance. This brief overview of event décor trends is just the beginning.

Stunning Wedding Venues: Floral Ideas Beyond Centerpieces

Today’s couples are swooning over venue arrangements, the floral installations that transform their wedding space into a breathtaking scene. And it’s not just a dream; it’s reality. Venue flowers saw a 20% increase in sales last year —outpacing any other wedding budget category!

Why so popular? Couples are yearning for immersive floral experiences that go beyond the table. They want their entire venue to be infused with the beauty and romance of nature.

With a vast array of developing trends, the role of floral design in event planning will only grow in significance. This brief overview of event décor trends is just the beginning.

Intentional Installations

Pack a punch with statement installations that wow guests throughout the venue. Imagine dramatic arrangements adorning the bar and welcome area, creating a lasting impression from the first moment they arrive. This intentional approach prioritizes impact over the obligation of a centerpiece on every table.

Creative structures

Work with what you’ve got! Weddings and events have strayed from traditional ballrooms in the last decade. Therefore, event designers must show unique touches that prove even the most beautiful of spaces can benefit from floral décor. Look at the existing structures – mantel, bannisters, walls, and light fixtures. Dressing those up is a crucial part of creating an event that is visually stunning, meaningful, and memorable.

Asymmetry

Forget the expected! Symmetry is taking a backseat to a bolder, more rebellious approach in floral design. Unequal arrangements with a captivating mix of heights, textures, and placements are shaking things up. This isn’t just about aesthetics; asymmetry can spark a sense of intrigue and excitement. Imagine dramatic blooms cascading to the floor or playfully suspended overhead. These unexpected elements create a dynamic display that keeps the eye engaged and ignites a sense of wonder, making your event truly unforgettable.

Long rectangular tables over round ones

Rectangular tables can contribute to a contemporary, minimalist feel, which aligns with many couples’ preferences for a clean and sophisticated look. With a focus on the guests’ experience, couples are realizing rectangular tables encourage conversation because guests can connect with more people than at a round table (where they might only interact with those directly across or beside them). For designers, long tables provide a larger canvas for creative centerpieces and floral arrangements. Think about dramatic linear installations or multi-level designs.

Breaking out of the photobooth

Photobooths are landing on the “don’t” list of many bridal publications, but that does not mean creating photo moments is a thing of the past. According to The Knot, 61% of weddings have a photo moment for their guests! Floral designers and event planners must come to the table with unique ideas for photo backdrops, and silk flowers can be the answer for these large-scale pieces. Lighter in weight, with the ability to design ahead of time, see a few examples of photo backdrops in our gallery!

Climbing the walls

Forget limitations! When lush greenery seems to defy gravity, cascading down walls or bursting out from unexpected corners, you add a touch of organic wonder to the event. Perfectly suited to transform your one-day event, artificial greenery creates the captivating illusion of plants reclaiming their space, their natural beauty thriving even in confined areas. It’s a statement piece with whispers of resilience and untamed growth.

As event trends blossom and evolve, so too does the crucial role of the floral designer. Go beyond aesthetics, crafting experiences that resonate with guests and leave a lasting impression.