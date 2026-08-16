What begins as a forgotten bouquet at the end of an event can find renewed life in the hands of another thanks to the work of London’s “Floral Robin Hood,” Ursula Stone.

In 2016, Stone founded The Flower Bank, a zero-waste community flower shop that rescues surplus, soon-to-be discarded florals and transforms them into new arrangements that can be loved again, at an affordable price.

The idea for The Flower Bank began when Stone was in horticulture school and working at an event in London. The client had spent £10,000 on flowers and after the one-day event was over, all of the beautiful and vibrant flowers were set to be thrown away.

“I just thought it was obscene,” Stone said. “I thought someone could benefit from these flowers even after they had been used. Seeing the waste and trying to combat it, that’s how it all really began.”

Now, a decade later, Stone says The Flower Bank has grown beyond her imagination. Although a handful of volunteers help along the way, she still runs much of the operation herself, continuing to find joy in designing each arrangement.

“What I still love is that feeling of ‘I’ve made this myself,’” Stone said. “When you start a flower arrangement, you never know how it’s going to end up. I really like the spontaneous way that you can change things.”

Most mornings, Stone begins by collecting unwanted flowers from local supermarkets and florists before they are discarded. Back at the shop, she sorts through each flower, salvaging what she can while composting unusable flowers, recycling paper wrappings, and even turning wilted rose petals into wedding confetti.

But Stone said The Flower Bank’s mission extends beyond reducing waste. Alongside sustainability, she is dedicated to affordability and creating a positive impact in the community.

The Flower Bank opens to customers in the afternoons, but Stone also provides flowers for weddings and funerals, and she hosts workshops. One of the ongoing programs that Stone said impacts her the most is a floral arrangement class for people living with dementia.

One story that left a lasting impression, she said, was a son who regularly attended the workshops with his mother. Stone said they always photographed the arrangements they created, preserving the happy moments they spent together.

“He said to me, ‘It’s so nice not to be talking about medical things, and it’s so nice to do something with my mother which isn’t centered around going to the doctor,’” she reminisced.

She’s excited to continue her mission of sharing flowers with everyone, repurposing expensive florals into affordable arrangements that bring joy to so many. For her, every bouquet she rescues is another chance to create a beautiful arrangement that can continue its story in someone else’s hands.

“I call myself a Floral Robin Hood because I really feel that flowers should be made available to everybody,” she said. “Everybody should have access to beauty and beautiful flowers.”