Anthologized and written by Molly Lucille with Bianca Bina and Kat Castagnoli, AIFD

As an industry, we are heading into a design year of fearlessness—of why nots, bold creative decisions and sweeping vistas of color. These principals are explored and celebrated in five trends for the upcoming year: “Duna,” “Atrevido,” “Inesperada,” “Nueva Tropical” and “Ondular.” In these trends, we return to basic principles of design elements—movement, color, space, texture and contrast.

Movement: The dynamic energy and flow within an arrangement.

Color: The emotional resonance and strategic use of palette.

Space: The intentional use of negative and positive areas to create impact and breadth.

Texture: The tactile, layered quality that adds depth and interest.

Contrast: The deliberate juxtaposition of elements to create visual tension and excitement.

This is a year for rigorous self-critique and the meticulous fine-tuning of every aspect of our work. Exploring these principles means engaging not only with flowers, but with the entire creative process. It invites us to hone our craft, allow details and individual blooms room to breathe, and fine-tune our mechanics.

Annually, we announce our Trends Forecast not as a box to place designers in, but as a mirror held up to the flower industry. Where is our focus? How can we push ourselves? What visual language are we speaking this year as a global community? To answer these questions, we look to designers from around the world. The direction and emphasis emerging in floral design is a celebration of our industry’s ingenuity and creativity—a reflection of both the makers and the entire market.

DUNA | DUNE

Boy Blume, Anya Kernes Photography Alex Dia Uno Floral Studio

Princess Miyuki (First Snow), Alexandra Farms

The vastness of the desert: endless slopes of undulating texture, the sound of wind whistling through dried grasses, the sharpness of crisp lines and bold shapes. This is “Duna.” Simple, minimalistic designs celebrate a visual break as well as the texture of earthy elements. It features an abundance of dried elements, mixed with textural foliages with minimal color. “Duna” pairs ivory with taupe, or sage with barely-there tones of lilac or cream. This trend goes well with bold, architectural elements in a modern, minimalistic approach. Examine the texture of a single element and allow that to inform your design. Focus on crafting space with these elements—allowing the details to breath and shine in their own element.

Botanical Elements: Dried grasses and textural elements, smokebush, Grevillea, Banksia, cactus

Focal Design Principle: Texture

Color Palette: Earth tones, white, cream, lilac

Music Inspiration: Ali Farka Touré

Film Inspiration: “Dune”

Fashion Inspiration: Rag & Bone, Rohe

Ideal Use: Corporate events, retail display, floral installations

ATREVIDO | BOLD

Blossom and Vine Co. Florals, Bespoke Decor Nixon Tran Florals

Hettie, Alexandra Farms

The electrifying moment before the spotlight hits: the pulse of a drum, the roar of color. It erupts with commanding energy, unapologetically taking its place. “Atrevido” revels in audacity. This trend dares us to confront the world head-on, to harness the intensity it takes to be seen and felt. This powerful, sculptural expression explores the raw authority of Eremurus, the dramatic cascade of Amaranthus and the opulent mass of Hydrangea. Bold design thrives on tension and precision, requiring masterful mechanics to craft striking contrasts. Think crimson, cobalt blue or bold yellow in saturated strokes of these monochromatic primary colors. From provocative daily work to unforgettable wedding statements, this trend demands attention and embodies fearless self-expression across the industry.

Botanical Elements: Amaranthus, Hydrangea, garden rose, Eremurus, marigolds

Focus Design Principle: Color

Color Palette: Singular primary colors, crimson, cobalt, yellow, orange

Music Inspiration: Bad Bunny

Film Inspiration: “Tarsem’s The Fall”

Ideal Use: Everyday floral design, weddings

INESPERADA | UNEXPECTED

Liu Jun Ven with Instinct Florist School, Yang Guang photography Grace Jolie

Lavender Bouquet, Alexandra Farms

In the early 20th century, the Dada movement shook the fine-art world. Artists across genres began to incorporate “found objects” into their work, creating art that was grounded in the everyday. “Inesperada” fully embraces this concept embarking on the art of discovering beauty in the mundane—from wire mesh to frayed fabrics, eggshells to grocery bags. Any object can be crafted and curated into gorgeous pieces, particularly when paired with a corresponding floral texture to bring out the artistry of these objects. This trend encourages you to look deeper, experiment and embrace the unexplored.

Botanical Elements: Pincushion Protea, found objects, locally sourced blooms, foraged materials

Focus Design Principle: Contrast

Color Palette: Chartreuse, lilac, orange

Music Inspiration: “Gooey,” by Glass Animals

Film Inspiration: “Inception,” “The Gleaners and I” documentary

Fashion Inspiration: Rachel Burke

Ideal Use: Everyday, events, corporate

NUEVA TROPICAL | TROPICAL

El Creativo Floral Design Rulu Florals, He Chen Photography

Sunset, Alexandra Farms

The sound of waves gently lapping white-sand beaches. The sticky sweet taste of juicy tropical fruits. “Nueva Tropical” triggers vacation-mode and sets the mind at ease. It summons the sensation of light breezes and warm sunshine. This trend is a reminder to breathe deeply and delight in the freedom of open space like the outward-reaching tropical stems and surrounding greenery. Unique shapes, bold buds and natural bends in the stems of orchids and Anthurium inspire the act of breaking free and existing in originality.

Botanical Elements: Orchids, coconut, tropical foliages, caladium, bird of paradise

Color Palette: Bright, tropical colors, such as oranges, purples and bold greens

Focus Design Principle: Space

Music Inspiration: “In the Valleys,” by Monster Rally; “Feel the Sunshine,” by Kolohe Kai & HIRIE

Film Inspiration: HBO’s “White Lotus” series

Fashion Inspiration: Johanna Ortiz, Manuheali’i

Ideal Use: Everyday design, corporate, wearables

ONDULAR | WAVE

Nuude Botanica, Kelsey Day Photography Fedotova Flower

Princess Pinku (Pink) Spr, Alexandra Farms

“Ondular” is a trend fully embracing movement. The heat of a swaying dance floor, the movement of water, of the barrel of a wave. It reminds us to go with the flow—to ride the waves, while acknowledging the strength and resilience it takes to remain in motion. This flowing, rolling shape encourages exploration of the flexibility of stems: such as the soft-stemmed calla lily; the natural curves of Allium; and bands of tightly wound bear grass. This trend thrives on structure and requires strong mechanics to craft the perfect flow and movement, often using exposed stems to achieve this effect. From simple arrangements to impressive installs, “Ondular” has many utilizations across the industry.

Botanical Elements: Calla lily, Allium, bear grass

Color Palette: Green, plum, chartreuse, orange

Focal Design Principle: Movement

Music Inspiration: “Surf Rider,” by Il Est Vilaine; “Dance of the Red Poppies,” by Makana

Film Inspiration: “Fantasia,” Amazon Prime’s “Surf Girls” documentary series

Fashion Inspiration: Iris Van Herpen