WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company and worldwide leader in postharvest solutions for the floral industry, has announced its new FloraLife Sustainability 2030 Plan, a comprehensive strategy that builds upon its 2025 achievements to deliver measurable progress across Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) pillars.

The new plan underscores FloraLife’s ongoing commitment to reducing environmental impact, enhancing ethical sourcing, and supporting customers in meeting evolving sustainability disclosure standards such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and the UK Sustainability Reporting Standards (UK SRS).

“Sustainability is no longer a standalone initiative at FloraLife—it’s how we think, plan, and operate,” said Jim Daly, President, Global FloraLife & Grower Operations and Chief Research Officer. “Our 2030 plan reflects a decade of learning, collaboration, and innovation. From carbon reduction and circular packaging to community engagement and employee wellbeing, we are aligning our business and our customers for long-term success in a changing world.”

Building on its 2025 successes—which included recyclable packaging innovations, Fairtrade-certified products, and carbon-neutral solutions—FloraLife’s 2030 Sustainability Plan expands its scope to address the full ESG spectrum.

Among its key environmental targets are:

A 25% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 carbon emissions by 2030 and 20% reduction in Scope 3 emissions for major product lines.

100% recyclable plastic packaging by 2027, with at least 30% post-consumer recycled content by 2030.

Deforestation-free sourcing for all key raw materials by 2030, in compliance with the EU Deforestation Regulation (EUDR).

10% reduction in water use in formulations and 20% reduction in operational water consumption by 2030.

The social and governance goals include:

Providing annual ESG training for all employees beginning in 2025.

Reducing workplace accidents by 50% and maintaining employee turnover below 10%.

Partnering with at least five customers on community-based initiatives in flower-growing regions.

Implementing a Supplier Code of Conduct and ensuring 100% supplier compliance by 2030.

“Our plan is about action, accountability, and alignment,” said Mark Allen, Director of Sustainability, FloraLife. “We’ve structured the 2030 goals around credible, science-based frameworks to make sure we’re not only improving our own operations but also helping our partners in the floral value chain meet their own sustainability commitments.”

FloraLife continues to collaborate with and support industry peers through initiatives such as the Floriculture Sustainability Initiative (FSI), the Horticultural Sustainability Partnership International (HSPI), and Sustainabloom, working collectively to reduce waste, improve transparency, and promote circular practices across the global floral supply chain.

FloraLife’s Sustainability 2030 Plan is fully aligned with the Smithers-Oasis global sustainability vision, “Do Good. Every Day.”, ensuring shared accountability and innovation across all business units worldwide.

To learn more or to read the full FloraLife Sustainability 2030 Plan, click here.

