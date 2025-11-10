Delicate, expressive, and emotionally resonant—the poppy is a flower unlike any other. After months of research, testing, and innovation, Floraprima proudly unveils the Poppy Collection: five distinct varieties available year-round, crafted for florists and designers who seek true beauty.

Poppies for Today’s Designers

Long celebrated for their charm and poetic form, poppies are now entering a new era for the Floraprima brand. Through innovation in growing, harvesting, and packaging, Floraprima, the Rosaprima brand for specialty flowers, has transformed this fleeting seasonal bloom into a reliable, year-round premium flower—without compromising its natural grace.

Floraprima’s poppies are reimagined for modern floral artistry: dynamic in movement, refined in texture, and consistent in quality.

Floraprima’s Arancio

Engineered for Beauty and Performance

Each stem reflects Floraprima’s dedication to floriculture and excellence. What sets these poppies apart:

Naturally expressive, extending beautifully in the vase and adding life to every design. Protected by design, with packaging that preserves each petal from farm to studio. Available year-round, offering reliability while maintaining seasonal demand. Vase Life: Long-lasting for event and editorial work Stem Length: 40–60 cm, strong yet flexible for dynamic arranging Bud Size: Large, with dramatic unfolding petals Color Range: Soft blush, radiant white, luminous peach, and lively coral

Every detail—from cultivation to delivery—has been considered to ensure a flower that performs beautifully every time.

Texture & Movement: Paper-thin petals with natural ruffles and whimsical motion

Discover the Poppy Collection

Each variety offers a unique tone, texture, and mood:

Poppy Bianco – Clean white with a crisp center. Understated and striking. Poppy Rosa Chiaro – Pale pink that softens any arrangement. Romantic and fresh. Poppy Salmone – Balanced salmon with a luminous finish. Elegant and warm. Poppy Salmonato – A coral hue with subtle intensity. Sophisticated. Poppy Arancio – Vibrant orange that commands attention. Bold and modern.

Whether enhancing minimal compositions or softening structured designs, the creative possibilities are endless.

Floraprima’s Salmonato

Made for Florists, Designers and Creatives

Floraprima poppies are for professionals who expect more from their flowers. They offer the texture and movement that florists crave, the symbolism and emotion that wedding designers seek, and the visual impact that designers depend on for editorial and event work.

For wholesalers, they bring something rare—a distinctive, high-quality flower available year-round.

Intentional Floriculture

Each Floraprima poppy represents intentional floriculture—from soil to stem. Grown with care, packaged with precision, and delivered globally with consistency, they embody Floraprima’s commitment to innovation, quality, and timeless beauty.

Floraprima, where the season and beauty never ends.