By Beth Blaney

For Ashkhen Minasyan, what she fancied as a passion transformed into a profession when she founded AY Flowers. That was seven years ago. Now she’s an acclaimed floral artist known for exquisite designs that elevate any occasion. AY Flowers specializes in event and wedding flowers as well as custom arrangements. While Minasyan’s Southern California-based business is thriving, she has remained committed to keeping it small enough to continue working directly with every client.

“I’m endlessly grateful to the people who believe in my work and allow me to express emotion through flowers,” she says. “Every day I’m reminded how lucky I am to do what I love.”

Here, the proud winner of the recent Florists’ Review “Best in Blooms” 2025 Design Contest shares her story, including her inspirations and aspirations.

Tell us about your journey into the world of floral design. What inspired you to become a designer?

My story with flowers started very naturally. I’ve always loved art, colors and creating things with my hands. When I was younger, I never imagined it could become a career—it was simply something that made me feel calm and inspired. Later, when I worked for one of the top flower studios in Yerevan, [Armenia], I realized how powerful flowers can be. They can change a mood, tell a story, even heal emotions.

When I moved to California, I wanted to bring that same feeling here. What began as a small personal dream slowly grew into AY Flowers. I didn’t plan for it to become a business—it happened because people started asking me to design for them. Every arrangement still feels personal to me; it’s my favorite way to express emotion and beauty without words.

What type of flower business is AY Flowers?

AY Flowers is a full-service studio based in Glendale, Calif. We specialize in event florals, weddings and custom arrangements for special occasions, but we also love creating everyday designs for people who simply want something beautiful in their home. I try to keep the business small enough to stay personal. Every client still works directly with me. What makes AY Flowers different is that every piece is made with emotion. I don’t just arrange flowers; I design with feeling and story. Some days it’s romantic, some days modern or playful, but it always has a soul.

From where do you draw inspiration when creating your arrangements?

I find inspiration everywhere: in colors, emotions and even small everyday moments. Sometimes it’s the light coming through a window, sometimes a memory, a place I’ve been or a song I love. Nature always guides me too. I pay attention to how things grow, the way branches move or how petals open. But more than anything, my inspiration comes from people. Every client, every story gives me a feeling, and I translate that feeling into flowers. I think that’s why every arrangement turns out a little different—it carries the emotion of that moment.

How do you stay updated on the latest trends and techniques in floral design?

Learning never really stops in this field. I follow international floral designers and studios whose styles inspire me, and I love seeing how design evolves in different parts of the world. I also pay attention to what my clients are drawn to; sometimes their ideas naturally reflect new trends before they even become popular.

I often experiment on my own too. When I have a free moment, I’ll create something just for myself—no rules, no pressure—and that’s when I usually discover new shapes, textures or techniques that later become part of my work.

What current trends or styles are you most excited about?

I love that floral design is becoming more natural and expressive again. People want arrangements that feel alive—not too perfect, not too controlled. There’s a beauty in movement, in a little wildness. I think that’s where real emotion lives.

Sometimes, when I watch the sun set, I’m amazed by the way colors blend in the sky—shades you could never describe, softly melting into one another. Those moments always inspire me. Nature already creates the most incredible color palettes, and I try to bring that same harmony and softness into my work.

I’m also inspired by the shift toward sustainability and intention: using seasonal flowers, repurposing materials, and designing in a way that feels both beautiful and mindful. It’s a reminder that true style never needs to shout; it just needs to feel honest and alive.

What do you find most rewarding about being a floral designer?

The most rewarding part for me is seeing how flowers can touch people. It doesn’t matter if it’s a big event or a small bouquet—when I see someone’s eyes light up, or when they just stop for a second to take it in, that moment means everything to me.

I also love the quiet side of it. Being alone with the flowers early in the morning, creating something from nothing. It’s peaceful. Sometimes it feels like the flowers themselves tell me what they want to become.

And maybe the most special part is knowing that my designs become part of people’s memories—birthdays, weddings, celebrations even goodbyes. That connection stays in their hearts, and in mine too.

How do you balance artistic expression with meeting your clients’ preferences and needs?

I always try to listen first. Every client has their own story and emotion they want to express through flowers. I take that as my starting point and then build the design around it. I don’t try to change their vision. I just try to make it more beautiful, more alive.

I believe that trust is everything. When clients feel that I understand them, they give me the freedom to add my own touch—that’s where the magic happens. I bring my style, they bring their emotion, and together it becomes something unique.

Share with our readers a memorable project or experience that you worked on.

One of the most memorable projects for me was creating my Celebration of Life design for the “Best in Blooms” contest. It was a very emotional and personal piece because I made it in memory of my father. The heart shape, the soft pastel tones and the flowing movement all carried a message of peace and love. It wasn’t just a floral design; it was a way to express feelings that are hard to put into words. When I saw how people reacted—quietly, with emotion—I realized again that flowers truly have the power to speak to the heart.

What do you wish you would’ve known when starting out in this field?

I wish I had known how emotional this work can be—not just creatively, but personally too. When I first started, I thought it was all about technique and design. Later, I understood that flowers carry energy, and as a florist, you give a piece of yourself every time you create.

I also wish I’d known that it’s OK to grow slowly. You don’t need to rush to be like anyone else. Every mistake teaches you something and every season changes you a little. That’s what makes this career so special—it grows with you.

What do you hope to do in the future?

My dream for the future is to keep growing AY Flowers while staying close to my values, such as emotion, honesty and beauty in simplicity. I’d love to open a small creative studio where people can come, feel inspired and see the flowers arrangements being designed.

I also want to share what I’ve learned—to teach young florists, especially those who have the passion but not the confidence yet. My goal is simple: to keep creating with heart; to make people feel something real; and to bring more beauty into this world, one bouquet at a time.

