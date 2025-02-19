The export value of flowers and plants showed a 7% growth in the first month of 2025 compared to 2024.

Source- FloralDaily.com

NL: Flower and plant exports show growth in January 2025 compared to 2024

The export value of flowers and plants showed a 7% growth in the first month of 2025 compared to 2024. This is reported by the Dutch Association of Wholesalers in Floricultural Products (VGB) based on export statistics from Floridata. In January, the export value amounted to 540 million euros. “Although volumes are behind and prices are rising, demand remains steady, partly due to the lead-up to Valentine’s Day,” said Matthijs Mesken, director of the VGB.

Demand up and down in January

January showed a mixed picture. Higher prices as a result of a smaller supply of flowers, while plants were traded in larger volumes. Exports to the United Kingdom and France decreased by 5% and 4%, respectively, while markets such as Poland, Belgium, and the United States increased.

Demand remained steady in the lead-up to Valentine’s Day

“Traders were cautiously optimistic, as demand for flowers remains strong,” says Mesken. “The supply of roses was lower due to the darker period in the Netherlands and colder weather conditions in parts of Africa. Additionally, limited capacity in air freight was causing logistical problems and significantly increased costs. Both flower imports and exports by air were affected. The volumes for tulips was also lower due to last year’s wet weather, resulting in high prices. Roses and tulips are the most sold flowers leading up to Valentine’s Day.”

Sustainability and innovation embraced by the sector

This year, flowers and plants are once again being criticized by various organizations for their environmental impact. However, Mesken stresses that there are notable points to consider regarding publications on residue research, emphasizing that the sector is strongly dedicated to sustainability. The use of crop protection products has significantly declined in recent years, and growers are increasingly adopting biological control methods. “The pressure on the supply chain is evident, as buyers are placing more value on sustainability,” says Mesken.

“Sustainability requires time and investments that cannot always be fully passed on to customers. The sector remains resilient and is taking on the challenge of accelerating sustainability efforts.”

“Consumers could confidently give their Valentine a bouquet of flowers .Research shows that giving and receiving flowers creates positive feelings. And right now, we could all use some more positive feelings,” says Mesken.

Source: VGB

Publication date: Mon 17 Feb 2025